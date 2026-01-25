Australian Open LIVE: Andreeva eases through after Zverev and De Minaur both progress

The third round of the Australian Open gets underway on Friday, with Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff among the standout names looking to punch their tickets into the second week of the tournament.

15:23 CET – That’s a wrap on Day 6 of the Australian Open!

With most of the big names ultimately prevailing, things are now shaping up very nicely indeed as we edge closer to the business end of the tournament, with some enticing fourth-round clashes already on the agenda.

We're not there yet though, with the last matches of the third round beginning in under nine hours.

14:04 CET – The final match of the day has been won by eighth seed Mirra Andreeva, who has made easy work of Belgium’s Elena Gabriela Ruse, prevailing 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes. Next up for her is a clash with Svitolina.

13:50 CET – The mercurial Alexander Bublik has set up a blockbuster fourth-round meeting with Alex De Minaur, thanks to a closely fought 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

12:21 CET – Alexander Zverev has sealed his place in the next round after overcoming a second-set wobble to beat Cameron Norrie 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in two hours and 47 minutes.

12:03 CET – Men’s sixth seed and home favourite Alex De Minaur is through to the fourth round after proving too strong for Frances Tiafoe in a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory.

The Aussie will face either 10th seed Alexander Bublik or Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry for a spot in the quarter-finals.

10:54 CET – In the penultimate women’s match of the day, 12th seed Elina Svitolina has progressed to the last 16, courtesy of an impressive 7-6(4), 6-3 win against Diana Shnaider.

10:10 CET – Francisco Cerundolo is through to the Australian Open fourth round for the first time in his career after a convincing 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 triumph over 13th seed Andrey Rublev.

09:13 CET – Rising star Iva Jovic has continued her impressive run in Melbourne, with the American 18-year-old knocking out seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(3).

07:48 CET – After dropping the opening set, third seed Coco Gauff has secured an impressive 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 comeback win over compatriot Hailey Baptiste, setting up a blockbuster fourth-round meeting with Karolina Muchova.

07:43 CET – Karolina Muchova was in superb form this morning, as she swept aside Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1 in just 63 minutes.

07:19 CET – Men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz has cruised into the fourth round in Melbourne, with the Spaniard proving comfortably too strong for Corentin Moutet, 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. He’ll face 19th seed Tommy Paul next.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side of the draw, Yulia Putintseva is through after a hard-fought 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 triumph over Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez.

05:25 CET – Daniil Medvedev made hard work for himself as he recovers from going two sets down to defeat Fabian Maroszan 6-7 (5), 4-6, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3 to make it to the second week. The world number 12 had 28 break opportunities in the match, converting 11 of them to move through.

03:45 CET – The first three results of the day are in. On the women’s side, world number one Aryna Sabalenka survived two nervy tiebreaks to eventually beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7). Despite hitting 44 unforced errors, Sabalenka managed to come out on top in the crucial points to advance to the fourth round.

Next for last year’s finalist is Victoria Mboko, who got past Clara Tauson 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3. Both players were broken five times in the match, but in the end, the Canadian held firm to progress.

Learner Tien is the first male to get past the third round down under thanks to a 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-2 victory over Nuno Borges. The 25 seed converted five break points from eight attempts, which helped him move through.

23:20 CET – Good evening and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker, as we look ahead to the beginning of the third round in Melbourne!

Play gets started in under two hours at 01:00 CET, with 14th seed Clara Tauson taking on Canadian star Victoria Mboko, while Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev take to the court shortly after at 01:30 CET.

Elsewhere, men’s top seed Carlos Alcaraz continues his quest for the Career Grand Slam with a third-round meeting against mercurial Frenchman Corentin Moutet, while Coco Gauff comes up against compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

Later on, in the night session, home favourite Alex de Minaur faces Frances Tiafoe in a blockbuster tussle at around 09:00 CET, with men’s third seed Alexander Zverev and Russian star Mirra Andreeva among the other heavyweight names in action.

Check out the full men’s schedule here and the full women’s draw here.