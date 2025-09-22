Speaking of Barcelona players… it has been quite the season for Ewa Pajor.
After arriving at Barcelona last year and standing out in a team full of stars, the Poland international succeeded in replacing the outgoing Mariona Caldentey in terms of her importance to the team.
She filled a hole as a centre-forward who could score goals.
She was Liga F’s Golden Boot winner with 25 goals — nine more than the two players in joint-second on the list, Alexia Putellas and Edna Imade — and Barcelona’s top scorer, with 43 goals in 46 games across all competitions.
A strong season indeed.
