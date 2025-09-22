Ballon d'or: "I'm the only one who knows the winner," says Vincent Garcia

Ballon d’or

As the ceremony approaches tomorrow, Vincent Garcia claims to be the only person who currently knows the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

With just hours to go before the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, all eyes are on one man. That man is Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football. At the time of writing, he is the only person who knows the winner’s name. Ahead of Monday’s event at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Garcia opened up about the responsibility and secrecy he bears.

“I’m the only one who knows the Ballon d’Or winner. The criteria for claiming this award are clear: individual excellence, decisive and unforgettable performances, trophies won, as well as fair play and conduct both on and off the pitch,” he told Téléfoot.

He also explained just how far he would go to protect the announcement: “The Ballon d’Or winner? I’ll keep the secret, even if it means upsetting some people. I’ll hold onto it until the very last moment.”