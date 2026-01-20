BBL SQUAD: Stars set for The Knockout

The Melbourne Stars will take an unchanged 14-player squad into The Knockout, where they will face the Hobart Hurricanes on Wednesday night.
The two teams last met in the Stars’ BBL|15 season opener at the MCG, with the home team recording an eight-wicket win.
Coming off a loss to the Scorchers, the Stars finished the season in fourth place with six victories from their 10 games.
This clash at Ninja Stadium will be the Stars’ first at the venue since 2023.
The winner of The Knockout will face the loser of tonight’s game between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers in The Challenger on Friday night.
Melbourne Stars’ squad vs Hobart Hurricanes
Marcus Stoinis (c)
Hilton Cartwright
Joe Clarke
Tom Curran
Sam Harper
Liam Hatcher
Campbell Kellaway
Blake Macdonald
Glenn Maxwell
Hamish McKenzie
Haris Rauf
Tom Rogers
Peter Siddle
Mitch Swepson