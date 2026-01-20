Is the Warner Bros bid offensive or defensive?

00:00 Speaker A
So that in theory is good for Netflix, which brings me to Netflix earnings which are out next week. and I’m curious what you’re looking for there and kind of what you think investors need to zero in on.
00:11 Speaker B
Look, I think investors are going to be focused really on is Netflix doing the transaction, meaning are they bidding for Warner out of a position of weakness? Like is engagement stagnating? Are they having trouble driving engagement and driving more subscriber growth and and revenue without Warner and is this sort of a defensive move? Or is Netflix crushing it? Meaning they’re really seeing an acceleration from a really strong slate of content in Q4, is the advertising business starting to kick in and starting to accelerate Arpu? and are they doing this from a position of strength. And I think that’s going to be really important because the stock is down on the perception that this is sort of a reaction to weakness. So if Netflix comes out of on earnings and really does well, I think it’s going to, you know, really cause a surge in the stock because it will change people’s perspective on how important this asset is to them, meaning are they doing great without it and is this just an accelerant to the story that’s already doing well.