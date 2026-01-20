Potapova shared that she didn’t discuss with Kasatkina, asserting that “nobody cares” about the matter.
“I don’t find anything wrong with that because you cannot say it in a better way. And why not? It was perfect words. I loved it. We loved it with my team, with everyone,” she explained.
“So, gave it a shot. I don’t think that it’s something terrible happened. I think the media just blew it up just because they didn’t like me with the fact of it happening. I mean, who cares about posts, right?
“We talk a lot. We’re actually good friends.”
For a place in the third round, Potapova takes on No. 28 seed Emma Raducanu in a first-time meeting. The 2021 US Open champion eased past Mananchaya Sawangkaew, 6-4, 6-1.