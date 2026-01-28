“Beauty Chameleon” Dove Cameron on Her Engagement, Eyeliner, and Bridal Beauty Vision

To quote an iconic rom-com: Dove Cameron is 30, flirty, and thriving (well, maybe minus the flirty).

The actor and singer recently celebrated her 30th birthday—with an epic-looking wig-and-pajama party—and announced that she is engaged to her partner of more than two years, Måneskin frontman Damiano David. There’s also a forthcoming erotic thriller (“I’ve never done anything that’s quite so nude or adult,” she previously told Vogue about her role in 56 Days), and as of today, she’s the face of Urban Decay’s 24/7 Liquid Stick Retractable Liner.

“Honestly, I am a beauty chameleon by design,” Cameron tells me over the phone. She keeps fans on their toes, switching up her hair color or makeup whenever the mood strikes. “I get so bored. I get so, Who do I want to be today?” One thing that stays constant, though? Her eyeliner. “You will never, ever, ever, ever, ever catch me out of the house without eyeliner,” she says, laughing.

“I have always been a big fan of liquid liner because it’s bold,” she says. Eyeliner helped her discover and transform her almond-shaped eyes. Lately, she says she’s been experimenting with a lot of color and having fun with the burgundy and fig shades of the Urban Decay liners, which complement her green eyes.

Photo: Courtesy of Urban Decay

True to form, Cameron was glammed up in a red dress and her classic winged eyeliner when sharing her engagement to David on Instagram. Friends of theirs took the glowing photos at a New Year’s getaway. But, she reveals, the proposal itself was a stripped-down, intimate moment between the two back in October.

“For the actual proposal, I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Cameron says. “I was completely barefaced, ’cause I had no idea that it was gonna be that day. It was very sweet in that way because I am typically very made-up, done up. I have fun experimenting with that stuff. But in this case, I was just in my big T-shirt, slightly damp hair, and no makeup.”

As for the wedding itself? Cameron shares one product that will definitely be a part of her bridal beauty look: the Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Makeup Setting Spray. “It’s the only setting spray that doesn’t wear off, holds my makeup in place, and doesn’t dry me out,” she says.