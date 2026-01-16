Belize’s tourism industry is mourning the loss of Michael J. Heusner, also known as Mike, the longtime steward of Belize River Lodge and a pioneer in eco-tourism and sport fishing. Heusner helped put Belize on the map as a top destination for anglers and nature lovers, championing conservation and sustainable tourism for decades. He served in key roles with the Belize Audubon Society and tourism associations and was honored as an Oceana Ocean Hero in 2018. Minister of Tourism Anthony Mahler and the Belize Tourism Board have extended condolences to his family and friends, remembering a legacy that shaped the industry and inspired generations. Meanwhile, Belize’s medical community is also mourning the loss of Dr. Francis Gary Longsworth, former CEO of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. He passed away over the weekend after a brief illness. Longsworth began his career as a biology lecturer before studying medicine at UWI. He later returned home to lead KHMH, where he oversaw major improvements, including the Neonatal-Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Colleagues remember him as calm, approachable, and deeply committed to healthcare. Beyond KHMH, he served on the HelpAge Belize board and worked tirelessly to improve medical services. He is survived by his former wife, Luz, and two adult children. His legacy of leadership and compassion will continue to shape Belize’s health sector for years to come.
