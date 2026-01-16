A new The Legend of Zelda LEGO set has reportedly been leaked, giving fans a first-time glimpse at its new Ocarina of Time-themed model. It is called The Final Battle, and it recreates the final, defining and show-stopping fight from Ocarina of Time. Notably, this takes place at the end of the game when Ganon, the Demon King, and Link lock horns over Zelda and Hyrule.
New LEGO The Legend of Zelda set release date leaked
The Legend of Zelda Lego set reportedly has a release date and price. According to Brick Tap, The Final Battle: Ocarina of Time includes 1003 pieces and it launches on March 1. Moreover, it is priced at $129.99. Notably, the Lego set will include minifigures of Zelda, the princess, Ganon, the Demon King, and Link, the main hero. (via Dexerto)
Additionally, it also includes Navi, the fairy, Megaton Hammer, mini recovery hearts, and the Triforce emblem as well. Fans had mixed reactions to the new LEGO set. While for some fans it is like reliving their childhood days, for others, the high price is a pain point.
One fan commented, “It’s a bit expensive for the pieces you get, but I still want it. I hope they do a Clock Town set next.” A second fan wrote, “The set looks fantastic. The price, however, reflects LEGO’s current pricing strategy: not good, but expected. I’m not shocked—not because it’s justified, simply because I’m relieved it didn’t increase the prices even more. Set looks good; I’ll buy it when it’s on sale.”
A third fan penned, “That’s epic! Can’t wait to see LEGO bring Hyrule to life. ” Finally, one fan remarked, “Ocarina of Time Final Battle LEGO set is an absolute DREAM come true! The minifigure lineup with Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf looks elite. $129.99 for 1003 pieces of pure nostalgia is a day-one purchase for me on March 1. My shelf is ready.”
Interestingly, the new Ocarina of Time set isn’t the only LEGO set that caught fans’ attention. The first-ever Pokémon and Lego collaboration has fans hugely excited. Notably, it caused massive online queues and sold out rapidly. (via Dexerto)
