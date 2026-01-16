A classic rock legend is promising fans that he’ll play his biggest hits on tour for the first time in years.
John Mellencamp announced his 2026 tour dates, hitting nearly two dozen amphitheaters after years of focusing on smaller theater shows. Only concert is currently scheduled in New York state, on July 26 at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can also compare ticket prices on Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek.
Mellencamp, previously known as Johnny Cougar and John Cougar Mellencamp, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter’s hits include “Hurts So Good,” “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses,” “Small Town,” “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” and “Cherry Bomb.”
But for the past decade, Mellencamp, 74, has focused on new music, storytelling and biting “social and political commentary.” He developed a reputation for being grouchy or worse (“John Mellencamp just might punch you,” the New York Times said), and several incidents went viral when he complained about fan behavior.
“I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show,” he said in 2024. “My shows are not really concerts anymore. They’re performances, and there’s a difference between a performance and a concert.”
But his new “Dancing Worlds” tour appears to be a throwback to the music and concert experiences that made Mellencamp a star.
“Fans can expect to hear Mellencamp’s best known songs including ‘Pink Houses,’ ‘Jack and Diane,’ ‘Small Town,’ ‘Hurts So Good,’ ‘Authority Song,’ ‘Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First),’ as well as beloved tracks that he hasn’t performed live in ten plus years, including ‘R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.,’ ‘I Need a Lover,’ ‘Wild Night’ and ‘Ain’t Even Done With the Night’ among other long unplayed gems,” a press release said.
There will also likely be new music, as Mellencamp said he plans to release his next album, “Orphan Train,” in 2026.
John Mellencamp 2026 Tour Dates
July 10—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater
July 11—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 13—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater
July 14—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater
July 16—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 18—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center
July 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center
July 21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center
July 24—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 29—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live
July 30—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater
August 1—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 3—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 6—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 9—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 10—Hollywood, CA—Hollywood Bowl
August 12—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre