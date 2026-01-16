MORE energy assistance payments are going out to some Americans this month as utility costs spike.
To get through the season, many will pay over $900 to heat their homes.
Those Americans with electric heating have the worst spikes of around 14.2%, paying $1,189 on average this winter, according to recent data from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA).
Except, some energy companies like Ameren in Illinois are reminding local customers that there are resources available to help, per Fox affiliate KBSI.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a popular route, which offers qualifying households financial assistance to ensure heating and other utilities aren’t shut off in the winter.
LIHEAP is funded by the federal government and distributed at the state level, and was recently given $3.7 billion to help Americans.
On top of that, Ameren noted that the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program can assist those households who exceed LIHEAP income limits but still need funds to pay energy bills.
SUPPORT OFFERED
Warm Neighbors Cool Friends is backed by the Energy Assistance Foundation and has funding mostly from voluntary contributions via Ameren, its workers, and even customers.
Ameren put up $2 million just this past month to support struggling Illinois customers.
In January, eligible households can get up to a $500 credit for energy bills through Warm Neighbors Cool Friends.
All applicants must meet at least two crucial criteria.
First, they must have made a payment matching that amount on their energy bills within the past 45 days.
Additionally, household income must be between 200% and 300% of the federal poverty level or up to 80% of a county’s median income.
Susan Sams, executive director of the Energy Assistance Foundation, praised the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program as a “critical lifeline” for some Illinois residents this winter.
“Warm Neighbors Cool Friends acts as a critical lifeline for hardworking families who may not qualify for federal assistance but are still struggling to keep their homes safe and comfortable,” Sams said in a statement.
“We’re proud to partner with Ameren so customers have somewhere to turn when they need support the most.”
How to save energy in winter?
Officials at Con Edison have revealed how homeowners can save energy this winter.
- Install a Wi-Fi thermostat
- Clear the area around cooling vents
- Invest in high-efficiency heat pump systems
- Insulate hot water pipes
- Clean filters
- Change window shades seasonally
- Invest in LED lighting
- Invest in proper insulation
- Unplug electronic gadgets when they are not being used
Source: Con Edison
APPLY NOW
Applications can be submitted and more details can be found through the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends website.
Illinois residents are also encouraged to explore all of the Ameren assistance and energy efficiency initiatives.
Many Americans are likely taking any help they can get to pay for utilities.
As of September, outstanding utility debt was more than $21 billion.
According to the Department of Energy, taking steps like sealing cracks in doors and windows and moving thermostats away from drafts or direct sunlight can instantly offer savings.
Using cold water instead of warm water when running a popular appliance is another major way to reduce costs.
Even a simple $6 switch can cut $225 from energy fees.
