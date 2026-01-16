Published: January 14, 2026

By Movieguide® Staff

Tim Tebow encouraged his followers to choose doing the right thing over remaining comfortable.

“When was the last time you chose comfort over doing what matters?” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Tebow told his followers, “I’ll be honest — there are times I’ve chosen comfort over doing what I knew was right. It’s easy to look away, to avoid hard conversations, or to take the path of least resistance. But some of the moments that truly matter can come when we lean in, even when it’s uncomfortable.”

“Ask yourself: when was the last time I let comfort win over what really matters?” he finished.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTa5913DugC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Related: How Faith Shapes This Former NFL Star’s Perspective on People

Tebow frequently challenges his social media followers to dig deeper into their faith. In one recent Instagram post, he wrote, “If conviction costs you, it’s probably worth something. But I believe that God honors faithfulness.”

The former football star recently wrote an op-ed for Fox News, discussing how his time as a star athlete comes second to his mission to point people towards God.

“Real victory is never just about what happens on the field; it’s about who you impact through the opportunities you are given,” Tebow wrote. “We all want to win, but at what? Do I just want to be successful, or do I want to be significant? Do I want my greatest effort to be for a game or to impact those around me?”

He continued, “One day, the highlight reels will be outdated, the rankings will be forgotten, and even this championship will fade into another line in the record books — but the people who met Jesus because of their faithfulness will still matter forever.”

Tebow also has a new gig — first-time father! He and wife Demi-Leigh Tebow welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daphne, in 2025.

“You know, people say…‘Did you ever know you could love something so much?’” Tebow said in a recent interview with PEOPLE. “I don’t think that’s been the biggest adjustment. I think from the time that I was right here, and Demi surprised me when I got home with the news…I instantly knew that I loved this little baby.”

However, the football star admitted the “level of responsibility went up,” leading him to worry about anything that could lead to a fall or a scraped knee.

“It’s just that level of responsibility — I think that’s the thing that I’ve noticed is really amped up,” he concluded.

Whether he’s spreading Christ’s love or simply being the best dad he can be, Tebow is not resting in what’s comfortable, preferring to choose the challenge of doing what’s right.

Read Next: Tim Tebow Reveals The One Thing Christians Should Do More

Questions or comments? Please write to us here.