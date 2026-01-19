‘The Rip’

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen Affleck and Damon all over your social media feeds recently as they’ve made the press rounds in support of their new flick “The Rip,” debuting Friday on Netflix. Aside from gifting us another Boston-themed viral video, the duo also has big roles in the new thriller, where they play Miami cops who get in over their heads while seizing millions of dollars from criminals. Available on Netflix

Idris Elba in “Hijack,” now streaming on Apple TV. Apple TV

New TV shows now available to stream

‘Hijack’

From a “Game of Thrones” spinoff to a new Agatha Christie series, there’s a lot of new TV dropping (check out this week’s TV GPS for more details). Another returning show to throw into the mix is the Apple TV thriller “Hijack,” which premiered its second season earlier this week. In the series, Idris Elba plays negotiator Sam Nelson, who must deal with dicey hostage situations, with this season centering around commuters on an underground train in Berlin. Available on Apple TV

‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

Surprise: Tracy Morgan’s new comedy, “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” is dropping its first episode a bit earlier than originally expected, with the premiere now scheduled for 10 p.m. Sunday on NBC following the NFL playoff game broadcast (it will stream the following day on Peacock). The show stars the former “30 Rock” actor as a disgraced ex-football phenom who wants to clean up his public image. Tina Fey executive produces the series, which also stars Daniel Radcliffe. Airing Sunday at 10 p.m. on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock

Sonequa Martin-Green in “Star Trek: Discovery.” Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Binge-worthy weekend TV pick

‘Star Trek: Discovery’

“Star Trek,” which turns 60 this year, debuted its new series, “Starfleet Academy,” on Paramount+ earlier this week. But if you need more Trekkie goodness in your life, queue up its predecessor “Discovery,” also streaming on Paramount+. Initially set before the original series, “Discovery” expanded the franchise’s lore into the 32nd century over the course of its five seasons, laying a lot of the groundwork for the new era of “Star Trek” shows. Available on Paramount+

George Clooney in “Good Night, and Good Luck.” EMILIO MADRID

‘Good Night, and Good Luck: Live from Broadway’

After directing, writing, and playing a smaller role in the 2005 film, George Clooney stepped into the lead role of famed journalist Edward R. Murrow in last year’s Broadway production of “Good Night, and Good Luck.” The play made history last June when CNN aired the show’s penultimate performance, becoming the first Broadway play to broadcast live on television. It’s now streaming on Netflix. Available on Netflix

Matt Juul is the assistant digital editor for the Living Arts team at The Boston Globe, with over a decade of experience covering arts and entertainment.

Matt Juul can be reached at matthew.juul@globe.com.