Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Sunny Skies Ahead and Mist Likely in Early Hours

The chill that gripped parts of Bengaluru has eased, offering residents a brighter and more comfortable day. Skies are clear for now, temperatures are moderate, and the city can expect stable weather through the next 48 hours, with isolated early-morning mist in low-lying neighbourhoods.

Current conditions

Morning readings show a pleasant start to the day, with temperatures hovering around 23°C and relative humidity near 46%. Winds are steady at roughly 20 km/h, creating a fresh feel outdoors without significant gustiness. Air quality varies across the urban area, with the index ranging from the low 20s up to the mid-90s, falling into a broadly moderate category for most neighbourhoods.

24-hour forecast: clear skies and morning mist

Forecasters expect mainly clear skies over the coming 24 hours. Early-morning mist is likely to develop in certain low-lying and suburban localities, which could reduce visibility for a few hours before the sun burns it off. Daytime temperatures should climb comfortably, with a maximum near 31°C, while nights will remain cool with lows around 17°C.

48-hour outlook: steady and predictable

The next two days look largely the same: largely sunny daytime conditions, light winds, and the chance of mist in the early hours across pockets of the city. Maximum and minimum values are expected to stay consistent at about 31°C and 17°C respectively, offering a stable window for outdoor plans and events.

Notable temperature variations

While citywide averages are moderate, some neighbourhoods experienced sharper night-time cooling recently, with isolated readings dipping into the mid-teens Celsius. These cooler pockets are most likely in open, less built-up zones and may lead to a slightly colder feel in the early morning before daytime warming sets in.

Health, travel and outdoor guidance

With moderate air quality overall, people with respiratory sensitivities should monitor their symptoms and limit heavy outdoor exertion if they notice irritation. For commuters and early-morning travellers, reduced visibility caused by mist in low-lying stretches could affect local roads—exercise caution, use headlights, and allow extra travel time. The steady winds and pleasant daytime temperatures make this a good period for outdoor work and leisure, but sun protection is advisable during peak midday hours.

Bottom line: Bengaluru residents can expect a welcome break from colder conditions with sunny, stable weather through the next two days, tempered only by pockets of early-morning mist and variable air quality for sensitive groups. Keep an eye on local conditions during the pre-dawn hours (ET) if you plan to be on the roads or outdoors early.