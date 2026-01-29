Benjamin Nygren on the significance of Celtic beating FC Utrecht

Benjamin Nygren has highlighted the significance of Celtic’s decisive Europa League clash with FC Utrecht tonight…
The Hoops know only a victory will secure their place in the next phase of the tournament, adding extra pressure to the encounter.
Martin O’Neill’s men face a Utrecht side struggling for form, having suffered five consecutive defeats in all competitions and already out of the Europa League.
Speaking ahead of tonight’s match, Nygren admitted he is eagerly anticipating the challenge and is motivated by what is at stake.
Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren. Hearts v Celtic, 25 January 2025. Photo Vagelis Georgariou.
Speaking via Celtic’s official YouTube channel, Nygren said: “We’re looking forward to the game. It is a very important game, and we need to do well tomorrow to go through.
“Every competition we’re in is very important. We want to do well in every competition we’re in. Celtic are a massive club, and a massive club should be and do well in more competitions than just the league.
“I said it before I came here. Celtic had everything. It’s a massive and honorable club known by everyone in the world. They’ve been doing so good for so many years. A massive club should do well in many competitions.
“We would be very happy if we went through. Everyone knows it hasn’t been as we all wanted. We wanted to play in the biggest competition, but we can still make a lot out of this season. Tomorrow is a very important game.”
Benjamin Nygren celebrates. Hearts v Celtic, 25 January 2025. Photo Vagelis Georgariou.
Nygren continued: “It is very important. Since I was a kid, playing in tournaments, you always want to go as far as possible and win the tournament you are in. That is still the case. If we go through, we can for sure go far in the competition.”
HeereNVEEN – FC Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas during the Dutch Eredivisie match between sc Heerenveen and FC Utrecht at the Abe Lenstra Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Photo ANP Sport/ IMAGO
The Swede will be aiming to put a few past former Celtic flop Vasilis Barkas who is FC Utrecht’s goalkeeper.
And a quick reminder…
It’s the last few days of the Half Price January sale at Celtic Star Books. Every book ordered is now just £10 and p&p is only charged on the first book at £4.50. So ordering three books will cost a total of £34.50 and given you a £30 saving. Order at celticstarbooks.com/shop
All Books Now Half Price in the Celtic Star Books January Sale…
These books now available at at HALF PRICE in our January sale – click on image to order…
Order from Celtic Star Books HERE!
Please note that p&p is priced at £4.50 is only charged on ONE book so you can buy as many of our books as you like and the postage cost will remain the same. Why not expand your Celtic library today?
More Stories / Latest News