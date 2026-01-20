Bill Callahan Shares New Single “Stepping Out for Air”

12
Bill Callahan has never been one to rush a good thing. With his latest single, “Stepping Out for Air,” the legendary songwriter proves that some melodies simply need a decade and a half to find their breath.
The track serves as the final preview of his upcoming record, My Days of 58, arriving February 27th. It’s a song that sits comfortably under “overcast skies,” blending Callahan’s signature baritone with a gentle horn section (“I asked for the horns to be relaxed like someone on the couch playing, not a blast from heaven or hell”), as he enjoys “a walk among the Zoloft pines”.
The track’s history is as intriguing as its composition. Callahan revealed that the song’s origins date back fifteen years to a “lost” project:
“This is the song with the oldest origins on the album, tho it was never fully finished until just before the 58 sessions.
It existed in some form about 15 years ago when it was intended as part of a record I planned to make with Jim White and Warren Ellis. Logistics seemed impossible because Warren was on endless Nick Cave tours so that project evaporated. Maybe it’ll form as a rain cloud and rain down on us someday.
I held on to the song and it finally found a home on this record as the world cycled back into it having relevance. I like this song. It feels good.”
To celebrate the release, Callahan is heading to the UK for a series of intimate instore performances starting February 23rd (details below). He describes the new album as having a “living room vibe” (Not too loud, not otherworldly), making these small record shop appearances the perfect setting to experience the new material.
Bill Callahan Solo Instore Performances UK
February 2026
23rd @ Stranger Than Paradise Records – London – 6.30pm
23rd @ Stranger Than Paradise Records – London – 8pm
24th @ Resident Music – Brighton – 7pm
25th @ Drift Records – Totnes – 7pm
26th @ Rough Trade – Liverpool – 8pm
27th @ Monorail – Glasgow – 7.30pm
My Days of 58 (2xLP, CD, CS, and Digital formats) February 27, 2026 via Drag City.
Pre-Order/Save: https://billcallahan.lnk.to/mydaysof58