Ex-NFL QB completely disrespects Patriots' defense with one sentence

ESPN commentator and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes the Houston Texans would have beaten the New England Patriots with 31 other quarterbacks not named C.J. Stroud.

Ouch.

It’s a comment that completely ignores how good the Patriots’ defense has been in the playoffs. They stifled the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert in the wild-card round by holding them to only three points and 207 total yards.

So maybe 30 other quarterbacks then?

The Patriots’ defense forced five turnovers against the Texans’ offense, including four interceptions on Stroud. It was a defensive masterclass that isn’t getting the respect it deserves in the national media.

“If you’re Houston, you win that game with 31 other quarterbacks,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday.

People seem to have forgotten that the Patriots have a top-five ranked defense in the NFL.

They started off strong earlier in the season and sputtered down the road when injuries started to pile up. However, the missing pieces have returned at the right time, and the unit is back to dominating in games. This is the same unit that gave Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fits and held running back James Cook to less than 50 rushing yards in Week 5 of the regular season.

“I spoke on it not too long ago, we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs said after the game, via Patriots on CLNS. “I think we’re one of those teams that play better with a chip on our shoulder when everybody kind of counted us out.

“I think it was a handful of commentators and people—the little tidbits that I do see, which I try not to see it too much—they all picked Houston to win. I mean, for a good reason. That’s a good football team, and I understand that vantage point. All we can do is come in and work hard during the week and put ourselves in the best position to win the game.”

The Patriots will continue to carry that chip into Mile High for the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.

Follow Patriots Wire on Twitter and Facebook.