The Buffalo Bills are expected to undergo plenty of changes in the offseason. One big change is reportedly already in motion.

Mike Silver of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is expected to retire.

Kromer’s retirement would be a significant blow to Buffalo’s offense. A big reason why Buffalo’s run game and pass game has been so successful over the years is due to the job Kromer has done with Buffalo’s offensive line.

The offensive line coach began his second stint with the team in 2022. Since rejoining Buffalo’s staff, the Bills have seen offensive linemen get named to the Pro Bowl seven times. Dion Dawkins made the Pro Bowl in all four seasons under Kromer, while Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse and Connor McGovern all earned one Pro Bowl nod.

In addition to Pro Bowl accolades, Kromer has been credited with helping develop Spencer Brown into one of the league’s top right tackles as well as developing strong depth along the offensive line. Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark and Tylan Grable all performed well when called upon to start due to injuries.

Bills players have openly gushed about Kromer when given the chance.

“He’s like the Ms. Rachel of the offensive line,” center Connor McGovern said of his offensive line coach via BuffaloBills.com. “He keeps us all in check and keeps us in line. It’s kind of like he’s running a daycare sometimes.”

McGovern would also refer to Kromer as a “wizard” for his ability to make complicated concepts simple.

Spencer Brown said that Kromer can work with any type of player.

“I don’t think you have to have a certain style of play to play for Kromer,” right tackle Spencer Brown said. “He accepts anything and he just builds what he knows about the game into your game and it takes off from there.”

Buffalo’s offensive line will look much different in 2026. In addition to losing Kromer to retirement, center Connor McGovern and left guard David Edwards are both set to hit free agency.