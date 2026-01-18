Long-tenured Buffalo Bills stalwart set to retire after season-ending loss to Broncos originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
The Buffalo Bills are trending toward some changes after their season-ending loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
One is already here: Aaron Kromer is retiring.
The Athletic’s Michael Silver reported the news on X, sharing that the long-time offensive line guru is stepping away.
Kromer was in his second stint with the Bills. This one began in 2022, and he’s been a well-respected offensive line coach for Buffalo since then.
He was also the Bills’ O-line coach in 2015 and 2016.
Kromer has also coached in the NFL for the Raiders, Buccaneers, Saints, Bears and Rams.
He was the Saints’ interim head coach for six games in 2012.
He also has a Super Bowl ring from his time as the Saints’ offensive line coach.
Kromer, 58, is originally from northern Ohio, where he played high school football at Margaretta just outside of Sandusky before going to play collegiately at Miami (OH) in Oxford.
The Bills’ offensive line could lose a couple of its starters this offseason to free agency (Connor McGovern, David Edwards), and losing Kromer too won’t help the cause at keeping Josh Allen protected going forward.
