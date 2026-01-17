Courtland Sutton was listed with an over/under of 54.5 total receiving yards for Saturday’s big AFC Division Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos.
Sutton caught 1-of-2 targets for five yards in the Broncos’ Week 18 win over the Chargers.
Sutton simply ran cardio in this one. The Broncos’ No. 1 wide receiver led the receiving corps with 46 offensive snaps, yet earned just two targets. His lone reception occurred with roughly six minutes left in the third quarter. To Sutton’s credit, he successfully forced a missed tackle after QB Bo Nix dumped off to him on 3rd-and-8. Unfortunately, Sutton was unable to pick up the first down. He goes on bye next week with the Broncos having secured the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.
Khalil Shakir over/under total receiving yards is set at 51.5.
Shakir caught all 12 of his targets for 82 yards in the Bills’ Wild Card Round win over the Jaguars.
Total Receiving Yards Prop Bet
Courtland Sutton
O 54.5-112
U 54.5-112
Khalil Shakir
O 51.5-112
U 51.5-112
Dalton Kincaid
O 37.5-112
U 37.5-112
Pat Bryant
O 34.5-112
U 34.5-112
Troy Franklin
O 20.5-112
U 20.5-112
Brandin Cooks
O 29.5-112
U 29.5-112
Evan Engram
O 21.5-112
U 21.5-112
Dawson Knox
O 21.5-112
U 21.5-112
James Cook
O 13.5-112
U 13.5-112
