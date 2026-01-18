No. 95-ranked Alexander Blockx will meet No. 151 Jaime Faria in the Australian Open Round of 128 on Saturday, January 17.
Blockx is the favorite (-175) against Faria (+135) in this Round of 128 match.
Alexander Blockx vs. Jaime Faria matchup info
- Tournament: Australian Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Saturday, January 17
- Date: Saturday, January 17
- Court Surface: Hard
Blockx vs. Faria Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Blockx has a 63.6% to win.
Blockx vs. Faria Betting Odds
- Blockx’s odds to win match: -175
- Faria’s odds to win match: +135
- Blockx’s odds to win tournament: +40000
- Faria’s odds to win tournament: +50000
Blockx vs. Faria matchup performance & stats
- Blockx has a match record of 15-8 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
- Blockx has won 27.2% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 81.2% of his service games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Blockx has converted 50 of 170 break points (29.4%).
- In his most recent tournament, the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF, Blockx lost in the final to No. 28-ranked Learner Tien, 3-4, 2-4, 1-4 on December 21.
- Faria has failed to win a title on hard courts over the past 12 months, posting a 5-4 record on that surface.
- Faria has 79 wins in 110 service games on hard courts (71.8%), and 28 wins in 109 return games (25.7%).
- Faria has won 35.2% of break points on hard courts (25 out of 71) to rank 139th.
- Faria suffered defeat in the Qualification Round 1 of his last tournament (the Belgrade Open) on November 1, when he went down 3-6, 2-6 to Vit Kopriva.