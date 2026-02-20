Boom or bust? What to know about possible snow this weekend in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A weekend storm threat is looming for parts of the Philadelphia region.
The system, which is still developing on the West Coast, could bring some snow to our area midday Sunday and last into Monday.
Low pressure began working its way onto the coast of California on Thursday.
The latest models show two different scenarios for the Delaware Valley.
The most likely scenario is for a weaker, flatter storm that moves farther offshore but still gives the area a light, wet snow. An inverted trough extending out from the storm could lead to a localized band of heavier snowfall. This scenario has a 70% chance at this time.
A less likely scenario is for a stronger storm that tracks closer to the coast. This could give parts of the area over a foot of heavy, wet snow and winds gusting to 50 mph, with possible blizzard conditions. This scenario currently has a 30% chance.
“This has a high boom or bust potential – very big differences amongst the models with the amount of snowfall. So what’s uncertain at this point is the strength and track of the storm, which coincides with how much snow you can see,” said Meteorologist Brittany Boyer.
