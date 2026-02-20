School districts announce delays, cancellations due to winter storm warning





CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THAT. IT’S GOING TO BE FASCINATING. IT’S GOING TO BE AMAZING. WE’VE GOT JUST ONE HECK OF A WINTER STORM UPON US HERE, JASON. AND IT’S NOT OVER YET. IT’S NOT? YEAH, WE STILL HAVE QUITE A BIT THAT WE’RE GOING TO HAVE TO GET THROUGH. THIS STORM STILL SPANS ALL THE WAY BACK INTO NEBRASKA. SO YEAH, OVERNIGHT. WELL, WE’RE GOING TO ADD TO THOSE TOTALS THAT WE’VE GOT OUT THERE SO FAR. SOME AREAS COULD SEE SIX, MAYBE EIGHT INCHES OR MORE. AND YOU CAN SEE TAPERING BACK INTO THE METRO 3 TO 6IN POSSIBLE. AND AS WE GET A LITTLE BIT FURTHER TO THE SOUTH, THOSE TOTALS GO DOWN QUITE A BIT. I DO THINK THERE WILL BE SOME SNOWFLAKES FLYING DOWN THERE, BUT AGAIN, IT’S NOT GOING TO AMOUNT TO A LOT FOR THOSE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE. BUT LOOKING OUT THERE NOW, YOU LOOK AT MARSHALLTOWN VISIBILITY GREATLY IMPACTED BY THE HEAVY SNOW THAT’S FALLING OUT THERE. AND THAT WAS THE INITIAL BATCH OF SNOW THAT PUSHED ITS WAY THROUGH THE METRO WEST DES MOINES. NOT BAD. WE’VE GOT SOME SNOW FLYING THERE, BUT AGAIN, VISIBILITY, NOT AS MUCH OF A CONCERN, BUT STILL PLENTY OF SNOW TO GO AROUND. YOU GET OUT TOWARDS WAUKEE DE SOTO WE’RE STILL IN THE THICK OF IT. AREAS TO THE SOUTH THOUGH, LIKE OSCEOLA WHO HAVEN’T SEEN QUITE AS MUCH. THEY SAW HEAVY SLEET EARLIER ON. THAT SNOW IS COMING AROUND FOR YOU NOW. YOU CAN SEE LIGHT SNOW STARTING TO WORK ITS WAY ON IN, AND THERE’S EVEN MORE THROUGH SOUTHWESTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE THAT HAS BEEN PUSHING ITS WAY IN FROM NEBRASKA. SO THERE IS A BACK EDGE TO THIS THING, BUT YOU GOT TO LOOK AT WAYS TO FIND IT. AGAIN. IT’S IN CENTRAL PORTIONS OF NEBRASKA, AND WE’LL CONTINUE TO SEE THAT IN OUR DIRECTION BEFORE EVENTUALLY TAPERING BACK IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. SO STILL HEAVY SNOW FOR PARKERSBURG UPWARDS TOWARDS WATERLOO. THEY’VE STILL GOT SOME RAIN SHOWERS OUT EAST TOWARDS MANCHESTER. SO INTO THE NEXT 2 TO 3 HOURS. STILL THINK WE’RE IN FOR SOME DECENT SNOWFLAKES FLYING OUT THERE. AND THEN WE’LL FINALLY START TO SEE THINGS TAPER BACK. YOU CAN SEE TO THE WEST. THIS EVENTUALLY STARTS TO DRY OUT 2 TO 3:00 IN THE MORNING. I THINK THE BULK OF IT’S OUT OF HERE, BUT BY TOMORROW MORNING WE’RE TALKING OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER TEENS. SO WHATEVER STILL DOWN IS GOING TO FREEZE PRETTY GOOD. AND THAT COULD BE A LITTLE BIT HARDER TO SCOOP IN THE MORNING. AND STILL LIKELY GOING TO LEAVE SOME SLICK SPOTS ON THE ROADS. SO WE GET SUNNY TOMORROW AND THEN CLOUDS ROLL BACK IN LATE TOMORROW EVENING INTO SATURDAY. THAT’S GOING TO LEAD TO COOLER TEMPERATURES FOR YOUR SATURDAY. WE’RE TALKING MIDDLE 20S UNDER MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH MORE SUNSHINE ON THE WAY ON SUNDAY, BUT WITH HOW WINDY IT’S GOING TO BE AT 23 FOR YOUR HIGH LIKELY TO FEEL LIKE LOW TEENS FOR MUCH OF THE DAY. SO LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT THE WINDS THAT ARE GOING TO BRING IN THAT WIND CHILL GUSTY STUFF OUT THERE. AS WE END OUR EVENING INTO FRIDAY MORNING, WE HANG ON TO THE GUSTY WINDS, BUT THOSE WILL TAPER BACK INTO THE AFTERNOON AND WELL, WE’LL SEE SOME GUSTS ABOUT 2020 FIVE MILES PER HOUR ON SATURDAY. AND THEN THINGS BUILD RIGHT BACK UP BY SUNDAY. WE’RE TALKING GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MILES AN HOUR, ESPECIALLY FOR THAT EASTERN HALF OF THE STATE. AND AGAIN, THAT’S GOING TO LEAD TO SOME FRIGID WIND CHILLS. BUT WINTER STORM WARNINGS STILL IN PLACE. AREAS HIGHLIGHTED IN PINK. WELL, YOU’VE GOT THIS THROUGH TOMORROW MORNING FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW AGAIN. WE’VE GOT THE WIND BLOWING. SNOW HASN’T BEEN AS MUCH OF A CONCERN WITH HOW WET THIS SNOW IS, BUT STILL COULD SEE AT LEAST A LITTLE BIT OF THAT. BUT WE’RE DOWN TO THE TEENS IN THE MORNING. WINDY CONDITIONS PUSHING UP BACK TO 27 BY THE AFTERNOON. LOOKING AT THE WIND CHILLS. IT’S ABOUT TO GET COLD HERE. WE’RE IN THE SINGLE DIGITS TOMORROW MORNING AND THEN WE START TO WORK IN COLDER AIR SATURDAY. YOU CAN SEE SOME SPOTS BELOW ZERO. SUNDAY. WE HAVE GOT WIDESPREAD BELOW ZERO TO LOW TEENS. WIND CHILLS AND WE’LL KEEP IT THERE ON MONDAY AS WELL. SO SUNDAY AND MONDAY MORNING. YEAH I THINK THAT’S GOING TO BE A HARD MORNING. HARD COUPLE MORNINGS FOR PEOPLE TO GET THROUGH. BUT WE BOUNCE BACK. WE BOTTOM OUT AT FIVE MONDAY MORNING. WE’RE BACK IN THE MIDDLE 40S ON

Iowa weather: Schools delay, cancel Friday classes amid winter storm warning Updated: 10:39 PM CST Feb 19, 2026 Editorial Standards ⓘ Thursday's anticipated snowfall around Iowa has prompted school districts to change plans.Closings | Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | SkycamsThe National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a winter storm warning for much of central Iowa, including Polk, Story and Marshall counties, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. Western counties of Iowa were also under the warning as of 3 p.m.Snowfall accumulations between 5 and 8 inches are possible.The warning will be in effect through 6 a.m. Friday. Friday morning delaysDozens of Iowa schools have already announced delays Friday morning, while several others have opted to cancel classes altogether.AGWSR, Ames, Boone, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Eagle Grove, East Sac County, Gilbert, Manson-Northwest Webster, Marshalltown Meskwaki Settlement, Paton-Churdan, South Central Calhoun, South Hardin, Southeast Valley, West Marshall and many others have already announced delays Friday morning.In the metro, Des Moines Public Schools has announced a two-hour delay for the Downtown School, Metro Kids Care and the staff professional development sessions. Johnston is also starting two hours late.As of 10:35 p.m. Thursday, Audubon, Exira-EHK, Greene County Community Schools, Griswold, Latimer-St. Paul's Lutheran School, and Southwest Valley will be closed on Friday. You can see our full updated list of closings, dismissals and delays here.





