Kings won’t risk complacency with top spot on the line

The top of the ladder Kings can lock up the NBL regular season with a victory against the last-placed Brisbane Bullets.
Everything points towards a Sydney win. After all, the Kings have won 23 of their 32 games, including their past 10 in a row, compared to the Bullets record of six wins and 26 losses. Brisbane have also lost 13 games at home this season compared to Sydney’s record of 10 away victories.
However, in sport, statistics don’t win you games. No one knows that better than six-time championship winning coach Brian Goorjian, who will make sure no stone is left unturned as Sydney prepares for their final home and away season game.
“It (consistency) has come up quite a bit in the last month. One of the hardest things to do is to maintain (form),’’ Goorjian told the Big Sports Breakfast on Wednesday.
“You go back six weeks, and we were fighting for the six. We got over the hump about a month ago and you think we are going to finish fifth or fourth.
“(It was a case of) no complacency, we’ve got to keep moving forward. We’ve got a chance to be good in the playoffs.
“We knew if we could do something special against Illawarra and Perth that we could finish top.
“The word complacency has been used at practice and going into the games over this last month regularly.
“To go and lay an egg in Brisbane would be disappointing but what we have done is secure a position where we are not going to be playing a one game knockout. In this league, it is something you do not want to do.”