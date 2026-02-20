Del Taco exits Columbus and Phenix City again

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – Del Taco has once again exited the Chattahoochee Valley, abruptly closing its locations in Columbus and Phenix City.
The restaurants on Hamilton Road in Columbus and Highway 280 in Phenix City reportedly shut down permanently on Tuesday. Both sites displayed notices announcing the closures, and the company simultaneously removed these units, along with all Georgia locations, from its website.
The West Coast brand previously operated in both cities decades ago before returning to the area nearly 12 years ago. The Columbus restaurant opened in August 2014, followed by the Phenix City location in November 2019.
The Mexican fast food chain has struggled financially in recent years, facing declining sales and multiple franchisee bankruptcies. Those issues impacted the former Opelika location, which opened in February 2024 and closed last summer.
Jack in the Box purchased Del Taco in March 2022 for about $585 million before selling the brand to Yadav Enterprises in December 2025 for roughly $119 million.
Del Taco did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the latest closures.
