GTA 6 Price Accidentally Revealed Via Retailer, Ouch My Wallet

If you’ve been on the lookout for GTA VI preorders, one online retailer may have accidentally uploaded a potential price for the game.

We’re about nine months away from being able to play Grand Theft Auto VI, but Rockstar Games is yet to reveal how much the game will actually cost, or when preorders will become available.

Our money is on the summer, but theories on the price have ranged from £70 to in the hundreds. Either way, I think our wallets are going to be hurting.

As spotted by one user on the GTA VI Reddit page, the Xbox Series X/S version of the game has been listed on the online storefront Loaded (formerly known as CDKeys) for £89.99.

Funnily enough, the website also lists a PC version of GTA VI on the website, which can allegedly be activated using the Rockstar Games launcher, for £60.99. But as we all know, Rockstar hasn’t even confirmed a PC version of the game yet.

However, at the moment you can’t actually purchase either of these listings, as they’re currently set to “Coming Soon”. You can, however, set a reminder to be notified once the game becomes available.

These listings are for the digital versions of the game, rather than physical. Loaded’s whole shtick is that it sells digital keys rather than physical copies, so you won’t be able to pick up a disc version from there.

Rockstar Games

There’s A Good Reason Why These Listings Are Probably Not The Final Price

It’s worth noting that the price on Loaded is likely a placeholder, as Rockstar Games has not announced the final price of GTA VI yet.

When it does, you’ll see these prices cropping up in more places, like Amazon and GameStop. For now, Loaded is likely uploading these listings to gauge interest and get people to add the store to their notifications for when preorders do drop.

As for the price, Loaded is probably going off leaks and rumours for the time being, which allege that Rockstar could sell GTA VI for up to £100 at launch. I’m not sure if I could ever spend that on a standard edition of a game, but more power to them.

On the other hand, it’s likely that a special or ultimate edition of the game with additional digital content will probably release alongside the standard edition too, as is usually the case for games nowadays.