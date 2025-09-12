Borderlands 4 has launched on Steam to big concurrent player numbers, but the release was marred by complaints about PC performance that have resulted in a ‘mixed’ user review rating on Valve’s platform.

Borderlands 4 peaked at 207,479 concurrent player numbers on Steam yesterday, September 11, which was significantly higher than any previous Borderlands before it. However, the game launched to ‘mostly negative’ Steam reviews over performance issues and crashing, before recovering overnight to ‘mixed.’

The complaints revolve around poor performance even on high powered PCs, with some affected by crashing that makes the game difficult to even start.

“Terrible optimization. Another Unreal Engine 5 casualty. Not worth buying in its current state unless you have a NASA PC,” said one person in a negative review.

“Terrible, terrible performance. Worst I’ve ever seen. Turned it down to Low graphics presets and couldn’t hit 60 FPS, even with FSR upscaling on my RX 6900 XT,” said another.

In response, Gearbox posted a Borderlands 4 Nvidia Optimization guide on Steam, advising players how to optimize their graphics settings for “better performance and framerates” on PC with the Nvidia app.

“As PC gamers begin their Vault-hunting journeys in Borderlands 4, we’ve seen early feedback from the community surrounding graphics settings and how to achieve optimal performance,” Gearbox said, before outlining the “expected results” for the Borderlands 4 PC specs:

  • Minimum PC specs – 1080p @ 30FPS with Low Preset settings
  • Recommended PC specs – 1440p @ 60FPS with Medium Preset settings

Gearbox then issued a piece of advice to PC gamers that to me reads like an effort to prevent players from making knee-jerk reactions to the game’s performance as soon as they’ve changed their settings: “Please note that any time you change any of your graphics settings, your shaders will need to recompile. Please keep playing for at least 15 minutes to see how your PC’s performance has changed.”

Gearbox went on to show the “Optimal Settings” charts provided by Nvidia with suggestions for which graphics settings may work best for your combination of GPU and desired display resolution. Meanwhile, it recommended using the Nvidia app to download and install Nvidia’s newest Game Ready Driver (581.29) and “optimize for your system.” If all else fails, “please contact 2K Support for direct assistance.”