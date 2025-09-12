NEED TO KNOW Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are engaged to be married

Brooks took to Instagram on Sept. 12 to confirm the news, sharing a photo of her and her new fiancé as well as another of her dazzling engagement ring

The revelation comes one month after the longtime couple sparked engagement rumors when Brooks was seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are set to tie the knot!

On Friday, Sept. 12, Brooks, 29, confirmed she and Hemsworth, 35, were engaged with a sweet Instagram post, showing off her stunning engagement ring.

The first photo in the carousel showed Brooks posing with her arms wrapped around her husband-to-be, flashing her ring as the couple posed for the camera in the black-and-white shot.

A second image was of the ocean with the sun in the sky, and a third showed Brooks’ hand resting on a white sheet, focusing entirely on her dazzling diamond ring. The model simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

The news comes after the private couple sparked engagement rumors last month when Brooks was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger as she was photographed strolling along a yacht dock in Ibiza, Spain.

In several photos, the model could be seen smiling as she flashed the giant diamond to different people.

Hemsworth’s representatives didn’t respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Hemsworth and Brooks, who are both Australian, were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor’s parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

The couple went Instagram official in June 2021, with the Lonely Planet actor sharing a photo of himself, Brooks and his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon‘s wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney.

The previous month, Hemsworth appeared in a photo slideshow shared by Brooks’ friend Michele Merkin as she wished the model a happy birthday.

The Hunger Games star was shown photobombing his girlfriend as they were snapped with a group of friends.

Brooks also posted a shirtless photo of Hemsworth on her Instagram Story for his 32nd birthday in 2022. The two then stepped out together on the red carpet in Sydney for the premiere of his movie Poker Face later that year.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together,” a source told PEOPLE of the duo in January 2020, adding at the time that they were getting “serious.”

The marriage will be the second for Hemsworth, who previously tied the knot with Miley Cyrus in December 2018. The two finalized their divorce just over a year later, in February 2020.