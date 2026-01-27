Born Again' Season 2 Trailer Brings Back Jessica Jones

Grab your billy clubs and praise Murdock, because Daredevil: Born Again is officially returning to Disney+ on March 24.
Picking up where season one ended, Matt (Charlie Cox) is building an army that can go up against Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), who hasn’t quite given up his old Kingpin ways. Along with former flame Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) helping out, Matt’s notably joined by Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, last seen in her own Netflix series. Throughout the trailer, we get a look at future guest star Matthew Lillard, Bullseye’s return, and a shot of our old buddy Foggy (RIP), and some scenes of how New York’s been with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force stepping in as the city’s new golden boys.
In the ballsiest of moves, though, Fisk is making Matt’s life hell by plastering his face all over town and declaring him a public enemy. And Matt being Matt, the only thing he can do is get in his new black suit (complete with the DDs) and beat the hell out of some cops with a smile on his face.
A third season of Daredevil: Born Again is already in production, and we can (hopefully) expect to see that in 2027.
