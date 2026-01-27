Whitney Leavitt's Perfect Dirty Soda Recipe

As a refreshing mocktail or afternoon pick-me-up, dirty sodas have taken the world by storm, with everyone having their own formula for what makes the ultimate, best-of-the-best dirty soda. If you’ve always wanted to make your own at home, then good news: Whitney Leavitt, from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, shared her 5 golden rules for the perfect dirty soda with us. Her ideal version is sweet, fruity, and refreshing, featuring strawberry syrup and sparkling water, but you can make yours however you please, following her top dirty soda tips.
5 Dirty Soda Golden Rules
- Not just any ice will do: You NEED pebble ice. This is non-negotiable for Leavitt’s perfect dirty soda.
- Have a base: You want a really strong base to start off your dirty soda. Leavitt uses seltzer water, but you could also use club soda, Coke, Sprite, or your favorite diet soda—it’s really up to you.
- Make it sweet: A dirty soda should be sweet (it’s a dirty soda, after all), so make sure and add that extra bit of sweetness. Leavitt uses Torani syrup, specifically strawberry here, but you could also use coconut cream if you like yours creamy.
- Ace the proportions: The right proportions are important here. You want it sweet, but not too sweet. Creamy, but not too creamy. The secret is to taste as you go and adjust. Add a dash of syrup, give it a try, and add more as needed.
- Add flair: In Leavitt’s book, every dirty soda should be finished with a flair. You can add a garnish of mint, a lemon or lime wedge, whatever you want! Just have fun with it.
