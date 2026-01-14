Bills Quarterback Josh Allen met with the media after practice on January 7, 2026. Topics Include: self scouting and his room to improve, knowing when to take risks, what to expect from the Jaguars defense, focusing on the present, his mindset going into the playoffs, going on the road for the first time in a while for the Wild Card round, confidence in this team, the difference in environments during away playoff games, the value of playoff experience, how to convey playoff mindset to rookies or players without playoff experience, and James Cook earning the 2025 NFL Rushing Title.
