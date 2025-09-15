Britney Spears headed for detrimental hurdle in new career move

Britney Spears’ singing career has long since come to a halt, but the idea of her biopic based on her memoir, The Woman in Me, presented a ray of hope.

The 43-year-old pop icon has unfortunately received another disappointing news about the movie as it has run into some major challenges.

The Toxic hitmaker, due to her inexperience in working with screenwriters, is having trouble in taking important decisions for the movie, as a source told RadarOnline.

Even though the project had been picked up a long time ago and Spears announced that the production was well underway back in August, it seems that things have come to a halt.

Jon M. Chu, who directed Wicked, and producer Marc Platt are still devoted to the film, as they work with Universal Pictures but according to the insider, the project has not made much progress.

The source noted, “her inexperience with screenwriters, script development and filmmaking in general is an obstacle in the process.”

The creative geniuses working on the movie are still trying to figure out the best approach to Spears’ life story, gauging if “her fans be open to a warts-and-all approach to her story.”

However, fears have risen about the movie’s status which could risk coming to the same fate as Madonna’s long-awaited biopic which ended up being cancelled indefinitely.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Kevin Federline is planning the launch of his tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, which allegedly offers his perspective of his tumultuous relationship with Spears.