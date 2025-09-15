Key events
Fixtures
Division One
Riverside: Durham v Worcestershire
Taunton: Somerset v Hampshire
The Oval: Surrey v Nottinghamshire
Hove: Sussex v Yorkshire
Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Essex
Division Two
The County Ground: Derbyshire v Glamorgan
Bristol: Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire
Old Trafford: Lancashire v Middlesex
Grace Road: Leicestershire v Kent
Preamble
Autumn is unpacking her suitcase as we roll into this penultimate round, sun shining on already rusting leaves, acorns everywhere, swallows almost gone. All eyes to The Oval where Surrey (first) play Nottinghamshire (second) in what could be the 2025 Championship decider. Surrey lead by just one point and with rain threatening the last two rounds, every bonus point is crucial.
Leicestershire confirmed promotion at a soggy Grace Road last week but want to go up as Champions, and they must have a good chance of clinching it against wooden spoonists Kent. There is a big match too at The County Ground, where promotion outsiders Derbyshire need to deliver Glamorgan a knockout blow to stop them joining Leicesteshire in Division One next year. They can find inspiration from last year’s match when Glamorgan lost by 10 wickets after tripping to to 32 for six in their first innings.
Do join us, play starts around the grounds at 10.30am. The coffee is brewing.