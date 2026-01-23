On Friday, Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 62 in the world) faces Alexander Bublik (No. 10) in the Round of 32 at the Australian Open.
Bublik is favored (-426) in this match compared to the underdog Etcheverry (+300).
If you want to tune in for this match, and the remainder of the Australian Open, ESPN+9 is the place to go.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 2:36 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Alexander Bublik vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry matchup info
- Tournament: Australian Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, January 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+9
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch Australian Open and more tennis on Fubo!
Bublik vs. Etcheverry Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Bublik has an 81.0% to win.
Bublik vs. Etcheverry Betting Odds
- Bublik’s odds to win match: -426
- Etcheverry’s odds to win match: +300
Bublik vs. Etcheverry matchup performance & stats
- Bublik is 20-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Bublik has won 21.1% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games.
- Bublik has converted 66 of 171 break points on hard courts (38.6%) over the past 12 months and is 58th in break points won.
- In his previous tournament, the BANK OF CHINA HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN, Bublik made the final and then beat No. 7-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, 7-6, 6-3 on January 11.
- The 26-year-old Etcheverry, who is seeking his first tournament win on a hard court in 2026, is 15-12 over the past year on that surface.
- Etcheverry has 270 wins in 346 service games on hard courts (78.0%), and 92 wins in 351 return games (26.2%).
- On hard courts Etcheverry ranks 36th in break point winning percentage (38.9%) after going 74-for-190.
- In the ASB Classic, Etcheverry’s most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 46-ranked Nuno Borges in the Round of 32 on January 13 and lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-7.