Sixers looking to stay strong on the road

The Adelaide 36ers have headed across the ditch, looking to get back to winning when they come up against the New Zealand Breakers on Friday night.

For the first time this season the Sixers have suffered consecutive losses and Mike Wells’ outfit are determined to return to the winners’ list at Auckland’s Spark Arena.

The Sixers have a good record at the venue, winning six of their 14 games there, though they suffered a heavy defeat in their most recent visit back in November 2024.

Remarkably, despite both sides having played at least 25 games to this point, the Sixers and Breakers have only played each other once this season.

On that occasion on November 6, the Sixers got over the line in a close encounter in Christchurch.

It is a different Sixers outfit now with the inclusion of new import John Jenkins, who got his first minutes last week at HoopsFest two days after arriving from Romania.

The 10-16 Breakers will be desperate for a win to stay in contention for the top six while the Sixers will be looking to get back to the rhythm at both ends of the court that has them win 19 of their 25 games.

The task is made more difficult for the Breakers with American big man Rob Baker II ruled out for the rest of the Hungry Jack’s NBL26 season through an ACL injury to his right knee.

They played without Baker on Wednesday night against South East Melbourne Phoenix and fell short after fighting back in the second half in a high-scoring game.

Friday’s game is the start of a tough road stretch for the Sixers who, after playing in Perth last weekend spent a few days back home before travelling to Auckland.

The side will then go straight to Sydney to face the Kings on Sunday before travelling up to the Gold Coast for the Ignite Cup game against Brisbane on Wednesday night.

Adelaide 36ers Head Coach Mike Wells knows it will be a difficult time on the road but is confident his side can maintain its strong road form this season after eight wins from 10 road games.

“No doubt about it (that it’ll be tough),” Wells said.

“And it’s kind of an unusual deal to have that many road games in a row here in the NBL, you know, we’re used to maybe one. sometimes two, but yeah, this is a four-gamer, and from Perth to Auckland’s kind of an interesting twist.

“We’ve been a good road team, for the most part, the whole year, and we’ll have to kind of circle up here and focus on ourselves. “I always say, if we can kind of control our own energy and our own attitude, we’re probably going to come out successful.

“It’s really a focus for us to play well on Friday night. I think that’s a really important thing.”

Sam Mennenga has been a key pillar for the Breakers so far this season, averaging 17.08 points per game to go with 6.6 rebounds, while Parker Jackson-Cartwright is the NBL’s co-leader with Sixer Bryce Cotton for assists and steals per game.

Friday’s game gets underway at 5:00pm ACDT.

If you can’t get to Auckland, you can watch it live on ESPN via Kayo or Disney+.



NEW ZEALAND BREAKERS v ADELAIDE 36ERS

Spark Arena, Auckland, Friday 23 January, 5:00pm ACDT / 7:30pm NZDT

Live on ESPN via Kayo Sports or Disney+

OVERALL

Played 82, Adelaide 38, New Zealand 44

At Spark Arena

Played 14, Adelaide 6, New Zealand 8

LAST FIVE MATCHES

Nov 6, 2025 – 36ers 83 def Breakers 79 at Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Jan 26, 2025 – 36ers 94 def Breakers 78 at AEC

Dec 14, 2024 – 36ers 111 def Breakers 94 at AEC

Nov 2, 2024 – Breakers 109 def 36ers 82 at Spark Arena

Feb 18, 2024 –36ers 76 def Breakers 70 at AEC