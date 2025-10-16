Últimas Notícias: Bucks Sign AJ Green to $45 Million Extension Ahead of Regular Season3 dicas para uma alimentação mais equilibrada e sustentávelDelegado revela os golpes mais comuns em reservas de fim de anoFernando Sampaio, Rayane Figliuzzi e Yoná Sousa estão na roça. Quem você quer que fique?MPPR em Cascavel denuncia cinco pessoas por organização criminosa que atuava na comercialização de agrotóxicos adulteradosMercado Municipal recebe Mutirão MEI com oferta de créditoEntenda o alerta inédito do Inep sobre “repertórios de bolso” na redação do EnemConheça a Melhor Desentupidora do Distrito Federal (DF)Conheça a Melhor Desentupidora de Belo Horizonte: DesentupidoraBH.org é Referência em Atendimento 24hLendas das artes marciais se enfrentam com superluta em CuritibaJennifer Lopez Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss8 raças de cachorro originárias da Alemanha ‘Mulher negra em espaços de poder’Khachanov, Musetti, Rune headline in Almaty, Brussels, Stockholm | ATP TourEm Marquinho, Gaeco e Gepatria cumprem mandados em operação que apura possíveis crimes cometidos por secretário municipal de Finanças e servidoras Cataratas do Iguaçu são do ParanáINMET emite alerta vermelho de tempestade com ventos de até 120 km/h em Erechim e região até sexta-feira (17)Encontre advogados especializados com segurança: conheça o portal AdvogaBrasilEnquete atualizada de A Fazenda 17 indica qual peão vai ser eliminado hoje · Notícias da TVConheça os sites mais indicados para massagem tântrica em BH e CampinasEm Umuarama, MPPR cumpre 14 mandados de prisão preventiva e 12 mandados de busca e apreensão em ação de combate ao tráfico de drogasHugo Calderano conquista hexa no Pan-Americano de tênis de mesaObituário Curitiba! Lista de falecimentos desta quinta-feira (16)Máfia do ISS: Ex-auditor fiscal que forjou sua morte é preso na Bahia com identidade falsaAtor reage à lista de Wagner Moura sem “Tropa de Elite” e cita “ideologia”How Much Higher Can Nvidia Take Navitas Semiconductor Stock?Brasil volta a ter piloto na principal categoria da MotoGP após 19 anosCooper Flagg drops 13 points in final preseason win over Lakers as Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Bronny James all sit outFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta quarta-feira (15/10)Antony e Ana Paula Marquez avaliam participação de Yoná em A Fazenda – Ao Vivo – ‘Sala de TV’Prefeitura desapropria bares do Largo da Ordem; entenda o motivoLeague of Legends’ Statistical StandoutsFormer Grand Slam champion crashes out in first round in China after winning just one gameCriança foge por vão de portão e é resgatada por guardas na RMCDudu Camargo tenta comandar ‘A Fazenda’ mas leva rasteira de Galisteu9 receitas da dieta mediterrânea para o jantarOut After Dark: Amelia Gray and the Puma Mostro Close the Nightresultado do sorteio desta quarta-feiraNFL Week 7 latest buzz, questions, news and fantasy tipsResultado Lotofácil 3513: veja dezenas desta quarta-feiraMatheus Pereira, do Cruzeiro, marca seu primeiro gol em clássicos‘Hilda Furacão, a Ópera’ chega a Curitiba com ingressos por R$ 10Santos x Corinthians no Brasileirão: onde assistir, horário e escalaçõesDJ Levels Up With Spanish-Language Requests, Text Requests, and Personalized Prompts — SpotifyCuritiba quer doar terreno do Corpo de Bombeiros ao ParanáBOMBA! Mais um Gigante Europeu quer Vitor Roque; veja6 hábitos para evitar ao cozinhar e se proteger de intoxicação alimentarValores coletivos acima dos individuaisEntenda como o ambiente pode favorecer a obesidade nos animaisEvertton Araújo atrai Benfica, Villarreal, Sevilla e Frankfurt em disputa europeia pelo volante do FlamengoRede de reutilização de embalagens é descoberta em CuritibaFiliação de Kalil ao PDT pode influenciar estratégias do PT em MiCandidato questiona nota em redação e diz que IA pontuou maisBruno Cunha e o GovernoCilic vs. Ruud Prediction at the Stockholm Open – Wednesday, October 15Em Castro, MPPR denuncia três militares do Exército e um quarto homem por oferta de bebidas alcoólicas, crimes sexuais, perseguição e ameaça a adolescentesCriança morre em acidente com dois caminhões no Contorno NorteAtriz de Barbie será Afrodite no 3º ano de Percy Jackson e os OlimpianosParaná investiga 1ª morte suspeita de intoxicação por metanol 50 anos do recorde mundial que tornou brasileiro um mito do salto triplo, e o drama da perna amputadaFestival de Samba de Macumba agita Curitiba com 12 atraçõesMulher de Bruce Willis revela que a família já está vivendo o luto do artista: ‘Tive que aprender’Casal em Curitiba desvia milhões de empresário com AVCHomem é hospitalizado com sintomas de intoxicação após beber água mineralMotorista de caminhão denunciado pelo MPPR por ter causado a morte de duas pessoas ao dirigir embriagado em Ipiranga é condenado a nove anos de prisãoApple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple siliconSupreme Court weighs whether to gut key provision of landmark Voting Rights ActINCÊNDIO EM PRÉDIO DE CASCAVEL DEIXA VÁRIOS FERIDOS; MULHER TEM 90% DO CORPO QUEIMADO E CRIANÇA TAMBÉM FICA FERIDAQuem saiu do MasterChef Confeitaria ontem? Favorito é eliminadoAncelotti dá pistas para Copa e tem dois jogos para testesChi era Pamela Genini, uccisa a coltellate a 29 anni a Milano dal compagnoHOMEM É PRESO EM UBIRATÃ PELO CRIME DE HOMICÍDIO6 seleções garantiram vaga para a Copa do Mundo hoje; veja classificadosCiclista que sofreu acidente com caminhão corre risco de morte em Francisco BeltrãoProcesso Seletivo SES-SC abre 23 vagas de até R$ 5 mil via edital 52/2025Um guia prático para reformar sua casa sem precisar mudar de casaMotociclista morre em colisão frontal com caminhão na PR-090, nos Campos GeraisDia do Comércio é feriado? Quando é, o que abre ou fecha e quem tem direito à folga | Brasil‘The Only Reason Call of Duty Exists Is Because EA Were Dicks,’ Battlefield Boss Vince Zampella SaysAstra abarrotado de cigarros é interceptado pela PM após tentativa de fuga na BR-277 em CascavelSP deve ter temperatura máxima de 24°C nesta quarta (15) – 15/10/2025 – CotidianoQuem saiu do ‘MasterChef Confeitaria 2025’? Permanência de Marina no reality gera revolta no eliminado e no público: ‘Cotada’Anatel pode executar R$ 450 milhões em garantias para migrar serviços da OiMPPR cumpre 20 mandados de busca e apreensão na Grande Curitiba em operação de combate a fraudes em licitações no município de Bocaiúva do SulVeja como a alimentação ajuda na prevenção ao câncer de mamaStreamer realiza parto ao vivo diante de 700 mil espectadores em transmissão de oito horas; vídeoDois professores de Irati investigados por possíveis crimes sexuais são afastados das funções na rede estadual de ensino a pedido do MPPRJustiça reconhece licença ambiental da Ponte de GuaratubaPatch 25.20 NotesJosé Jerí presenta su Gabinete en la víspera de una protesta nacional que reclama su renuncia como presidente de Perú7 receitas fit com frango para fazer no fornoLakers’ Luka Doncic to make preseason debut vs. SunsHomem denunciado pelo MPPR por diversos crimes de estupro de vulnerável praticados contra sete sobrinhas é condenado a 100 anos de prisãoTribuna experimenta panetone Caribe e dá o veredito; vídeoAtacante do Inter marca primeiro gol pela seleção e chora no gramadoPOLÍCIA MILITAR DE UBIRATÃ CUMPRE MANDADO DE PRISÃO NO JARDIM PANORAMAResultado Mega Sena 2927: veja números desta terça-feirasuspeitos da morte de Odete comemoram prisão de CelinaTJPR atende recurso do MPPR e determina que prefeito de Maringá exclua de suas redes sociais vídeo que viola direitos da infância e juventudeVEREADORES CRIAM “CARTÃO-ALIMENTAÇÃO” DE R$ 400 E POPULAÇÃO PROTESTA COM CESTAS BÁSICAS