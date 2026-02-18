Eurokinissi : Klodian Lato
Champions League football returns for Olympiacos and it’s 180 minutes plus stoppage time that could reshape the trajectory of Olympiacos’ season: financially, psychologically and competitively.
Bayer Leverkusen return to the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium after a 2-0 defeat in the League Phase; already knowing what awaits them. Olympiacos enter the tie carrying both belief and questions. Because while Thrylos have looked sharp and purposeful in Europe, domestically the last few weeks have raised questions. One goal in the last three matches and that was a Taremi penalty deep in stoppage time away to AEK in the local derby. And yet, European nights tend to draw something different out of this team. The real question is simple: Which Olympiacos shows up?
This playoff fixture carries weight beyond qualification. Progression strengthens Olympiacos’ UEFA ranking position, protects the club’s European standing, and significantly boosts revenue streams. But beyond that, this tie has the potential to shift momentum. Recent domestic performances have lacked cutting edge. Too many sterile crosses. Too little vertical incision. Too much control without penetration.
Europe offers something different: space. And space changes this team.
Leverkusen: Fluid, Technical, Relentless in Possession
Anyone who watched the previous meeting knows the 2–0 scoreline did not tell the full story. Leverkusen can suffocate teams when their automatisms click. They do not lose the ball cheaply. Their midfield rotations are intelligent with the 3-4-3 system, and their build-up patterns are rehearsed. When they enter your half with rhythm, it becomes wave after wave.
The first leg against them exposed something important: Olympiacos struggled at times to stop their surges into the box. The difference? Efficiency, key defensive interventions and a man of the match performance from Olympiacos keeper, Kostantis Tzolakis.
This time, Leverkusen arrive prepared. They will have studied Olympiacos’ pressing triggers, the wide overloads, the crossing patterns. There is also a sense from the German side that they want to impose themselves early and “finish the qualification” from the first leg.
If they truly believe that, it may be their biggest vulnerability.
This tie may ultimately be decided down Olympiacos’ right hand side. Leverkusen’s left wing-back Alejando Grimaldo is key to the way Bayer play. When he finds rhythm, possession flows through him. He creates overloads, draws defenders out of shape and dictates tempo from deep. There is a sense that Olympiacos must respond conservatively: Costinha at right-back with Rodinei positioned ahead of him, effectively forming a two-man shield to limit Grimaldo’s influence.
On paper, it makes sense. But the last encounter offered a warning. Olympiacos coach Mendilibar criticised Rodinei – despite his two assists – for not consistently tracking back and supporting Costinha defensively in the previous encounter between the two sides. Costinha was left exposed in repeated 1v2 situations and looked physically drained by the latter stages of the game.
Containment alone may not be enough. There is another approach: Force Grimaldo to defend.
Starting Andre Luiz fundamentally changes the equation. His profile: direct, explosive in open space, powerful in transition would force Grimaldo to think twice before committing forward.
If Leverkusen push high and Grimaldo overlaps aggressively, Andre Luiz becomes a live threat behind him. One diagonal ball into space can turn an attacking sequence into defensive panic. In that scenario, Grimaldo’s freedom shrinks. His forays forward become calculated rather than automatic.
So the decision becomes philosophical:
That tactical fork may shape the entire first leg.
Structure vs Dominance
Domestically, Olympiacos are often required to dominate possession. That demands creativity through tight defensive blocks, something the squad has struggled with this season.
In Europe, the dynamic shifts. Olympiacos do not need to dominate. They need to be strategic. Mendilibar’s system is built around:
- High pressing in the opposition half
- Winning second balls
- Delivering early balls into the area
- Attacking transitions with speed
It is not a possession-heavy, intricate passing model. It is functional, vertical, and aggressive. Against Leverkusen, that pragmatism becomes an asset.
One of the more intriguing considerations is the pairing in central midfield. A potential Hezze–Scipioni combination offers bite and balance. Scipioni and Hezze’s physical presence and ball recoveries stand out. Scipioni is not easily knocked off balance and Hezze covers ground with authority. Against a side that values structured possession, the midfield duo is key. The objective in midfield is not aesthetic dominance. It is controlled aggression.
The Striker Question: Form vs Loyalty
Ayoub El Kaabi’s contributions to Olympiacos in Europe have been historic. But form is form. Since returning from AFCON, his rhythm has dipped. The sharpness that defined him appears muted. Meanwhile, Mehdi Taremi is the in-form striker and the option of going with both El Kaabi and Taremi up front would sacrifice Olympiacos’s pressing intensity offered by Chiquinho, who normally slots in behind the striker.
One big surprise we could see is Daniel Podence appearing behind the striker. Podence missed Saturday’s game through suspension and has shown signs of regaining his form but at this point, his inclusion would be a major shift in approach from Mendilibar.
The discussion on El Kaabi’s use as a starter during tonight’s match is not a debate about legacy. It is a question of what the match requires.
The President’s Visit: Unity and Accountability
Evangelos Marinakis’s visit to the training ground ahead of the tie was more than symbolic. In Greek football culture, such appearances carry meaning. The message appeared unified: trust in the coach, trust in the project, but also accountability. The atmosphere surrounding the club has tightened. Expectations are clear. This match demands response.
What Olympiacos Must Deliver
Perfection is not required. Character is. Leverkusen will test positional discipline. They will probe the channels. They will attempt to drag defenders out of structure and create overloads in transition. Olympiacos must:
- Maintain compact defensive lines
- Avoid wasteful crossing without structure
- Recognise transition moments instantly
- Exploit space with conviction
Above all, Olympiacos must match the occasion emotionally. Karaiskakis on a European night is not background scenery. It is pressure. It is momentum. It is force. If Olympiacos want to continue the journey amongst the stars and bright lights of the UEFA Champions League, it begins with surviving the first wave and then striking decisively. 180 minutes start tonight. And seasons can change in 90.
