Canada vs. Czechia live score, updates: Czechs leading Winter Olympics 2026 men’s hockey quarterfinal

Roman Červenka is in his fifth Olympics. He’s a local legend in Czechia, only playing 39 games in North America, with the Calgary Flames in 2013. This is his 34th international competition wearing his country’s sweater. Over more than 20 years, he’s been hailed as a hero (after reaching the bronze-medal game in Pyeongchang 2018) and has been heavily criticized (after flaming out in Beijing 2022). It’s hard to overstate how much this tournament, almost certainly his last Olympics, means to him. “Every game for the national team means a lot, and I’m proud I can be here and I’m really glad,” he said.
“I still believe I can help the team. I enjoy every game, every second in this jersey.” Well, he’s right about helping the team. He assisted on both Czechia goals in that first period, giving him five points in four-plus games.