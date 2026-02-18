Real Madrid squad against Paris FC

This is the Real Madrid squad for this evening’s match against Paris FC, corresponding to the second leg of the playoff for access to the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League, which will be played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium (6:45 pm CEST; Disney+).

REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Misa and Frohms.
Defenders: Antonia S., Rocío, Yasmim, M. Méndez, Shei, Holmgaard, Andersson, and Lakrar.
Midfielders: Toletti, Däbritz, Weir, Angeldahl, Bennison, and Irune.
Forwards: Pau C., Athenea, Redondo, Linda C., Eva Navarro, Feller, and Iris Ashley.

