2026 Winter Olympics: Follow live updates Wednesday from Milan Cortina

Mikaela Shiffrin has won gold in her final 2026 Winter Olympics appearance.
The most decorated Alpine skier of all time, Shiffrin dominated in the slalom, finishing a full 1.50 seconds ahead of her closest competition. It’s sweet redemption for Shiffrin, who hadn’t medaled in her previous eight Olympic starts and experienced PTSD from a scary crash in 2024.
The U.S. men’s hockey team begins the knockout round with a quarterfinal matchup against Sweden. The Swedes defeated Latvia 5-1 to advance. With a roster full of NHL players, U.S. winger Matthew Tkachuk called Sweden “one of the powerhouses in the world,” setting up a big matchup.
Key events for Wednesday (all times Eastern)
We’ll have all the best moments from Wednesday events below.