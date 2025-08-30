The blockbuster boxing match for the unified super middleweight title between Mexican star Canelo Alvarez and four-division champion Terence Crawford is officially less than three weeks away. This event, being billed as the “Fight of the Century,” will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Alvarez, the reigning champion of the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles in the super middleweight division, who is known for his size and power enters the ring with a record of 63 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, including 39 knockouts. His most recent victory against William Scull in May secured him the undisputed 168-pound championship for the second time, showcasing his dominance in the division.

This will be Crawford’s first fight since August 2024. The technically skilled boxer enters the ring with an undefeated record of 41 wins, including 31 by knockout. In his last bout against Israil Madrimov, Crawford claimed the WBO junior middleweight title, winning by unanimous decision.

Netflix will be streaming the highly anticipated fight to its 300+ million subscribers worldwide at no additional cost.

Here is everything to know about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford bout set for Sept. 13.

Canelo vs. Crawford predictions

Sports Illustrated: Amir Khan picks Terence Crawford

Grant Young writes on Amir Khan’s comments: “I feel that Crawford has this fight in the bag because I have sparred with him even after we fought each other, and when he puts on that weight, he holds it so well – that muscle, and it’s not like he looks heavy or soft. He looks built and strong.”

Ring Magazine: Dmitry Bivol believes Terence Crawford can win

In an interview with Ring Magazine, Bivol stated, “My first reaction when I heard about the fight was about Crawford’s size. Is it appropriate for him to move up two weight classes? However, when I saw him in Dubai a month ago, I realized he is physically imposing and possesses excellent skills. He is one of my favorite boxers, and I believe he is capable of winning this fight.”

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford date

Canelo Alvarez will face Terrence Crawford on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Date : Saturday, Sept. 13

: Saturday, Sept. 13 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford main event cage walks : 11 p.m. ET

: 11 p.m. ET Stream: Netflix

How to watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford fight?

The Canelo vs. Crawford fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, with coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 13. Fans can subscribe to Netflix for as low as $7.99 to watch the event.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford full card

Card information according to Netflix:

Main Event:

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford ; Super middleweight bout, 168 lbs

; Super middleweight bout, 168 lbs Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. ; Super welterweight co-main event

; Super welterweight co-main event Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez : Super middleweight bout

: Super middleweight bout Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas: Lightweight bout

Preliminary card: