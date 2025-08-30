We love a day off but it’s back to business. The A’s continue their home stand tonight, welcoming the Texas Rangers to town for the final matchup between these two teams this season. The two teams have gone 5-5 against each other this year so the winner of this series will also win the season series. High enough stakes for the club to put their best foot forward tonight, and Texas is desperate for wins as the playoffs begin slipping through their grasp. You know they’ll come ready to play tonight.

For the A’s, they’ll go with veteran lefty Jeffrey Springs to start the series opener. The only remaining member of the season-opening starting rotation, Springs has turned in a solid 4.15 ERA on the year while taking the ball every fifth day. He’s been what the A’s wanted when they acquired him this past offseason but he’d like to finish his season strong. He hasn’t pitched well in recent appearances but his most recent outing saw him pitch into the sixth while allowing just two hits and one run in an eventual A’s win. A strong start tonight would get that season ERA under 4, surely a personal goal for the left-hander who has already set a career-high in innings pitched.

Advertisement

The starting lineup for tonight’s series opener looks like this:

The presumptive AL Rookie of the Year bats atop of the Athletics lineup again as Nick Kurtz gets things started for the offense. He’ll be followed by the heart of the lineup with all hands on deck for the series opener. Jacob Wilson is back in at shortstop and batting fifth, and he’ll be followed in the order by fellow rookie outfielder Colby Thomas, who mans right field tonight. Usual right fielder Lawrence Butler will again be in center field, and Darell Hernaiz and Zack Gelof round out the starting nine at third base and second base, respectively. Gelof had a big game yesterday. Can he build off that tonight?

That lineup will be facing Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter for the first game of the series. The former 2nd overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Leiter has impressed in his first full season in the big leagues. Over 23 starts he’s posted a very respectable 3.81 ERA and he’s gotten stronger as the season has worn on. Over his last seven assignments he’s sporting an impressive 2.55 ERA and is coming off arguably his best career start to date, when he fired off seven shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians while racking up 10 punchouts. He’s pitched against the A’s once this year, going six innings and allowing a pair of runs in an eventual loss for the Green & Gold.

Advertisement

The Ranger’s starting lineup tonight looks like this:

No Marcus Semien, who’s season has come to an end after a foot fracture. And no Corey Seager for the Rangers either, who are down their middle infield combo. They have just welcomed back Adolis Garcia back from the IL and Wyatt Langford can make any pitcher pay for a mistake. Not the ideal lineup Texas imagined as they chase a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season.

Spoiler hats on everyone? Let’s go A’s!