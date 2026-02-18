She and Diggs welcomed their child in November.
In late December, Diggs was charged with allegedly strangling a woman employed as his personal chef earlier that month.
Diggs pleaded not guilty Friday in Dedham District Court to charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, and was released on personal recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for April 1.
Before pursuing criminal charges, the alleged victim told police she received texts and a voicemail from a woman she believed to be Diggs’ girlfriend, the Globe reported. Court documents showed the woman told the alleged victim something to the effect of: “It’s not that big of a deal.”
At her concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Cardi B told the crowd that she’s not “[expletive]-ing with” Diggs.
The comment may have been an apparent response to a comment from fellow rapper BIA that seemed to disparage Diggs.
Cardi B told fans that others shouldn’t talk about her “baby daddy.”
Just because she isn’t associating “with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” Cardi B said, according to video footage fans posted to X.
In weeks, Diggs has continued to make headlines.
Days before the Super Bowl, a man identifying himself as a past business associate of Diggs sued him for defamation, according to a complaint filed on Feb. 3 in Miami-Dade County.
The man alleged Diggs falsely accused him of stealing a Ferrari he had been tasked with transporting in 2024, according to the complaint. The accusations, the man alleged, damaged his reputation and hurt his business prospects.
The lawsuit also alleged that affiliates of Diggs confronted and intimidated the plaintiff since the botched Ferrari delivery.
The confrontations, the man claimed, culminated in an alleged assault by two men in Diggs’s circle at a Miami strip club in December 2025. Court documents name the plaintiff, but the Globe is not identifying him because he’s an alleged assault victim.
Globe reporter Jaime Moore-Carrillo contributed to this report.
Claire Thornton can be reached at claire.thornton@globe.com. Follow Claire on X @claire_thornto.