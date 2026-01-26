Casper Ruud told he's been given an advantage for his Australian Open match against Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton and Casper Ruud have both been impressive at the Australian Open so far, and they are set for a mouth-watering tie in the fourth round.

Shelton has been perfect at the Australian Open so far by defeating Ugo Humbert, Dane Sweeny, and Valentin Vacherot without dropping a set.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, has faced three tough tests against Mattia Bellucci, Jaume Munar, and Marin Cilic and he’s only dropped one set against the latter.

The pair’s match is one of the most hotly anticipated of the tournament so far, and Jamie Murray believes Ruud could have the advantage.

Ben Shelton told he could struggle in slower Australian Open conditions

Shelton and Ruud have been scheduled for the last evening match on the Rod Laver Arena and Murray thinks that could benefit the Norwegian.

Speaking as part of TNT Sports’ coverage of the Australian Open, Murray said the slower conditions could hamper the American’s powerful game.

The Scot said: “He would much rather play in the heat, it’s better for his serve and his game style. He can rush his opponents more.

“It’s a different tournament playing in the day compared to the night. So we have to see what it entails. But for Casper it is good scheduling for him. I think he will be happy to play at night.

“Cooler conditions, he has more time to return the serve and his own forehand which can be pretty destructive. It’s going to be an interesting match.”

The winner of Ruud vs Shelton will play either Jannik Sinner and Luciano Darderi in the quarter-final, so there is plenty on the line.

Ben Shelton and Casper Ruud’s close head-to-head record

Shelton and Ruud have been mainstays in the top 20 of the ATP Tour for several years now, but they do not meet as often as you might think.

The pair have only played three matches in their career, with Ruud holding a positive record against the American with two victories.

Ruud and Shelton have not met since 2024, when the Norwegian knocked the American out of the Acapulco Open.

Shelton’s sole victory against Ruud came on home soil, when he won in the round of 32 of the Cincinnati Open.

Ruud’s other victory against Shelton came on his favourite surface, as he won on the clay of the Barcelona Open.