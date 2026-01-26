Violent smash-and-grab robbery at Orange County jewelry store leads to crashes, arrests

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) — A chaotic smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Orange County Friday was the start of a violent rampage that included high-speed getaways and crashes.
Surveillance footage captured thieves rushing into Classic Jewelers in Anaheim Hills after they crashed an SUV through the front door of the business. They’re caught on video smashing glass cases, grabbing jewelry and escaping in getaway cars.
Owner Ramzy Tabello said about eight suspects, wearing ski masks and hoodies, caused terror in his store using hammers and crowbars.
“I said, ‘I have a gun, get out. I have a gun.’ They saw my gun on the counter. They grabbed it,” Tabello told Eyewitness News.
The thieves made off with the gun and custom jewels worth thousands. Their escape, however, was cut short a few miles away in Fullerton after Anaheim police spotted the suspects and followed them.
One of the getaway cars caused a multi-vehicle crash at Orangethorpe Avenue and Lemon Street. Four suspects were arrested after they tried to run away. Diamonds and jewels were found scattered among the debris, and several innocent drivers were injured.
The second getaway car crashed into another driver a few miles away. SWAT officers swarmed the surrounding neighborhood, tracking down three of the four suspects in that vehicle.
Detectives said the thieves’ methods and disguises suggests they’ve likely committed similar heists.
“This is not their first time doing it,” Anaheim police Sgt. Eric Anderson said. “By the looks of the video I’ve seen, this is someone who had a plan. They attempted that plan, but the outstanding police work from the Anaheim Police Department was definitely not going to let that plan go through.”
Tabello said he’s grateful no customers were inside the store at the time.
“It was the scariest moment of my life,” he said. “It was chaos. I thought I was going to get shot or hit by a hammer.”
Anaheim police said about half a dozen people were hurt in the two collisions, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
