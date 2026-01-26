Ben Thomson, LawFuel contributing writer

Morgan & Morgan is the law firm that is widely seen as the largest personal injury law firm in the United States. The firm has over 1,000 attorneys according to its own data and 30‑plus billion dollars in verdicts and settlements for more than 700,000 clients nationwide.

For more information about the biggest personal injury law firms in America see our updated article on the largest firms here.

The largest personal injury law firm in America

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What sets the largest personal injury law firms apart?

The top personal injury law firms in the U.S. stand out for their national reach, powerful litigation resources, and deep specialization across areas like catastrophic injury, trucking accidents, product liability, and medical malpractice. Their teams often include former insurance defense lawyers, trial strategists, and medical experts—giving clients the advantage of scale, strategy, and courtroom experience that smaller practices often cannot match.

Q. How are top personal injury firms using technology today?

Legal technology is transforming personal injury law. Leading firms now deploy advanced case management systems, AI-powered research tools, and virtual client platforms to streamline communication. For example, Michigan’s Mike Morse Law Firm is one of the first major firms to adopt a fully remote workflow through Zoom, allowing clients to pursue claims nationwide without ever visiting an office. This reflects a wider trend among the best personal injury firms embracing digital efficiency while maintaining personal client contact.

Q. What’s the best way to choose the right personal injury law firm for your case?

Selecting the best firm depends on your case type, severity, and desired outcome. Look for firms with a proven record of high-value verdicts and settlements, strong client testimonials, and respected trial attorneys. Use trusted directories such as Martindale-Hubbell, Avvo, or Super Lawyers, and verify the firm’s experience handling cases similar to yours. Local bar associations and referrals remain invaluable sources when researching trustworthy attorneys.

Q. Will a major firm still give my case personal attention?

Yes—though big firms manage heavy caseloads, they typically assign your matter to a lead attorney supported by a dedicated team. That includes trial lawyers, paralegals, medical experts, and investigators. The key is communication: ensure you know who your main contact is and how frequently you’ll receive updates. Many of the largest U.S. personal injury firms now use client portals or text alerts to keep claimants informed in real time.

Q. Can I afford a top personal injury lawyer?

Most personal injury law firms, including the largest ones, operate on a contingency fee basis—meaning you pay no legal fees unless your case is won or settled. Free initial consultations are standard, allowing you to assess the firm’s approach and success rate before committing. This “no win, no fee” model ensures access to justice regardless of financial background.

Q. How long do personal injury cases take with a large firm?

Timelines vary depending on case complexity, evidence, negotiation, and court schedules. The best large personal injury firms often expedite claims through dedicated litigation teams and advanced legal tech. Straightforward auto accident cases might resolve within months, while complex product liability or medical negligence claims can take years to finalize.

Q. Do larger firms generally achieve better outcomes?

Often, yes. Big personal injury firms typically secure stronger settlements because of their financial resources, expert networks, and reputation for fighting aggressively at trial. Defendants and insurers know these firms can withstand prolonged litigation, which increases leverage during negotiations. Still, each case’s result hinges on its specific facts and the lawyer’s skill, not just firm size.

Q. Are the largest firms only handling major or class action cases?

Not exclusively. While many headline national class actions or mass torts, top-ranked firms also represent individuals in motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death claims. Their infrastructure allows both high-value individual representation and large-scale litigation under one roof.

Q. How can I check whether a firm is national or local?

Review the firm’s physical office network, licensing coverage, and participation in federal or multi-district litigation. Many leading firms operate nationwide through partner offices or by collaborating with local counsel licensed in multiple states. This reach is crucial for cases involving out-of-state defendants or multi-jurisdictional injury claims.

Q. What should I expect at the first consultation?

The initial consultation—a cornerstone of any personal injury claim—is usually free and client-focused. Expect to discuss your accident details, injuries, and evidence such as police and medical reports. Top firms will outline likely legal strategies, potential damages, and next steps in securing proof or negotiation leverage. Being prepared with documents and questions helps the attorney evaluate your claim’s strength quickly.

