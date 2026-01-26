Breaking Down the Ending of 'Finding Her Edge'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Finding Her Edge The Netflix series Finding Her Edge, based on the 2022 novel by Jennifer Iacopelli, follows Adriana Russo (Madelyn Keys), a former competitive figure skater who stepped away from the sport after the death of her mother, Sarah. Now removed from competition, Adriana spends her time helping at the family-owned Russo Rink, until she discovers the facility is on the brink of closure due to financial instability. Her father, Will (Harmon Walsh), has focused on promoting and supporting the ice skating prospects of Adriana’s older sister, Elise (Alexandra Beaton), while neglecting rising bills, maintenance costs, and declining attendance—creating the conditions that threaten the rink’s future.

The story centers on Adriana’s decision to return to competitive skating not for personal validation but to generate sponsorships, media attention, and financial support necessary to keep the rink operational. To make that strategy viable, she forms a partnership with Brayden Elliot (Cale Ambrozic), a skater whose technical ability complements her own, giving them a competitive edge that aims to attract judges, sponsors, and broader visibility. The series grounds its narrative in ambition and strategy within elite figure skating, framing Adriana’s return as a professional move shaped by both legacy and survival. How Adriana and Brayden become partners Adriana and Brayden first meet at a grand party hosted by the Russo family, an event meant to celebrate and introduce their team. Adriana is there reconnecting with other skaters when Brayden arrives, on the lookout for a new ice skating partner after his last one leaves to pursue a Broadway role.

Their first interaction is charged with tension and curiosity. Brayden approaches Adriana, complimenting her skill and reputation, while Adriana is cautious, reminding him that she is not actively seeking a skating partner. Despite her hesitation, Brayden makes it clear that he wants to skate with someone who can match his ambition and help him reach the top of the podium. Adriana is immediately aware of his confidence—bordering on arrogance—but also senses potential chemistry in their skating styles. Behind his confident exterior, Brayden carries pressures and expectations that are not always visible to those around him. As Ambrozic explains, “Brayden puts up a facade that comes across as very confident—he thinks he’s the best—but deep down, he’s dealing with a lot with his family and personal life. Through all the ups and downs, he learns a lot about himself. And the relationship between him and Adriana is one that he has never experienced before, and you can kind of see how he’s dealing with these newfound emotions that he hasn’t felt ever, or in a long time.”

After the party, Brayden and Adriana start informal training sessions at the Russo Rink. Camille St. Denis (Meredith Forlenza), Adriana’s mentor and her mother’s close friend, encourages them to give the partnership a real chance, highlighting that their physicality and technique complement each other perfectly. Early training is challenging: they stumble, misjudge timing, and clash over approach, with Adriana’s precision balancing Brayden’s bold and expressive style. These difficulties force them to communicate, trust, and adjust to one another’s rhythm.

Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot and Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo Courtesy of Netflix

The Russo rink’s struggles and immediate threats

The Russo Rink is teetering on the edge of financial collapse. Utility bills are overdue, the ice maintenance system is failing, and creditors are threatening repossession. Will, overwhelmed by grief after Sarah’s death, has been pouring resources into turning Elise into a figure skating superstar, often spending far beyond what the rink can sustain. He underestimates the cost of high-profile coaches, photographers, stylists, and social media promotions, while ignoring Camille’s repeated warnings that his financial decisions are jeopardizing the rink’s survival. The family’s struggles become undeniable when their cars are repossessed, a situation Will initially tries to blame on a stolen credit card. Adriana, however, sees through the excuse, recognizing that the rink’s financial troubles are directly tied to her father’s mismanagement. She confronts Will, pointing out that if she were a child—something he called her—she wouldn’t be managing budgets, coordinating press events, and calculating expenses like champagne boxes or stylists for Elise’s performances—but she is, and she knows the rink is at risk. Will insists he’s preserving Sarah’s legacy and refuses to let Adriana interfere, but the tension reveals a dangerous reality: the rink could be lost if immediate action isn’t taken.

Amid this chaos, Adriana realizes that saving her family rink will require more than skill on the ice, and that’s why she accepts Brayden’s offer. Reflecting on her motivation, Madelyn Keys says, “I don’t know if she would have gone on any of this journey at all if it didn’t all start with the financial pressures that her family is facing. Along the way, she learns that she’s doing it for other reasons, but that is absolutely the spark.” Elise’s actions Elise is a solo figure skater who sees Adriana’s return and her partnership with Brayden as a direct threat. She openly looks down on pair skating and ice dancing, treating Adriana’s discipline as less demanding and less legitimate than solo skating. This attitude shapes how Elise treats her sister: she criticizes Adriana during practices, questions her credibility as a competitor, and contributes to an increasingly hostile environment. Her decision to share private family matters with the press further damages Adriana’s public image and intensifies internal conflict at the rink.

A major shift occurs when Elise injures her arm during a performance. The injury forces her to step back from full training and confront the limits of her body, something she had previously avoided. Unable to compete at the same level, Elise becomes more aware of how much her identity is tied to being the rink’s top solo skater. During recovery, her jealousy toward Adriana persists, especially as Adriana gains visibility through competitions and public attention, highlighting Elise’s fear of being replaced or overlooked. Gradually, Elise begins to acknowledge the consequences of her behavior. Conversations with Adriana and their little sister Maria (Alice Malakhov) push her to take responsibility for sabotaging her sister and contributing to the rink’s instability. She starts cooperating with family efforts, assists with rink events, and carefully returns to training within her physical limits.

Oliver “Olly” Atkins as Freddie O’Connell and Millie Davis as Riley Monroe Courtesy of Netflix

Freddie, Riley, and all the romantic complications When Adriana’s former skating partner and first boyfriend Freddie (Olly Atkins) returns to the Russo Rink, his appearance immediately reopens unresolved dynamics. Their separation was never fully resolved: Adriana stepped away from skating abruptly, leaving Freddie feeling abandoned both personally and professionally. When they see each other again, their interactions are tense, marked by unfinished conversations and lingering resentment. Freddie struggles to separate past feelings from the present, while Adriana is forced to confront emotions she never fully processed.

Riley (Millie Davis) enters as Freddie’s current skating partner and a stabilizing presence. Unlike Freddie and Adriana, Riley approaches relationships with clear boundaries and prioritizes professionalism. She is aware of Freddie and Adriana’s history but refuses to engage in rivalry or emotional games. When Freddie becomes distracted or emotionally conflicted, Riley addresses the situation directly, emphasizing trust, commitment, and the importance of maintaining focus within their partnership. As Adriana begins training with Brayden, Freddie’s discomfort becomes more evident. He watches Adriana rebuild her confidence and establish a strong partnership with someone else, which intensifies his internal conflict. His unresolved feelings surface in subtle ways—jealousy, defensiveness, and moments of emotional honesty that blur the line between past and present. Adriana, in turn, struggles to balance her growing connection with Brayden and the familiarity she still feels with Freddie.

Navigating all these personal and competitive pressures shapes Freddie’s growth over the season. As Atkins explains, he had to convey not just the romantic tension, but the weight of expectation Freddie constantly faces: “Everything that goes on in the Russo household really ratchets up the pressure for Freddie. There’s so much expectation—competitively, romantically. He’s under a lot of pressure, and he holds onto it pretty well, but it starts to get away from him later in the season. He’s dealing with a lot, for sure.” The national qualifiers and worlds At the national qualifiers, Adriana and Brayden compete under intense media attention after a photo of them kissing goes viral, earning them the nickname “Braydriana.” Commentators label them “the hottest couple on ice,” which boosts public interest but also increases scrutiny from the judging panel. Their routine receives a standing ovation and earns 89.27, initially placing them second. The standings shift when Freddie and Riley score 90.54, taking second place behind Sean and Destiny, who hold first. With only the top two pairs qualifying, Adriana and Brayden are effectively eliminated from the World Championships. Backstage, Brayden blames Adriana for the negative press surrounding the Russo family’s financial problems and an article questioning her ability—a piece later revealed to have used Elise as an anonymous source.

At a sponsorship gala, news breaks that Sean and Destiny are disqualified after being exposed for using steroids. Their removal opens a qualifying spot, officially sending Adriana and Brayden to the World Championships. Recognizing that sponsors are drawn to the “Braydriana” image, Adriana proposes that she and Brayden present themselves publicly as a couple, with strict boundaries, to secure funding and keep the Russo Rink afloat. At the World Championships, Adriana and Brayden deliver a technically strong and emotionally controlled performance, earning 98.36 and securing first place, narrowly surpassing Freddie and Riley, who score 98.14. Despite the victory, the partnership fractures off the ice. Adriana kisses Freddie publicly and later makes it clear that her relationship with Brayden was strategic, not real. Brayden confronts her, acknowledges they were successful as competitors, but chooses to leave Paris alone, ending both the partnership and any personal connection.

After that, Adriana experiences one of the season’s most emotional moments. Wearing her mother’s wings on the ice for a celebration skating, she is unexpectedly joined by her sisters—a gesture that underscores family support and reconciliation amidst competition. “That moment means the most to Adriana. Winning Worlds was such a public moment, and Brayden didn’t hug her—she was left alone on the ice, seen by everyone in the stands and on TV. Then, unexpectedly, her two sisters—who had sworn off the ice—joined her. That’s a powerful reminder that she’s not completely alone in the world, she has her sisters there for her,” says Keys.

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo, Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo, and Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo Courtesy of Netflix

How Finding Her Edge ends

Adriana ultimately chooses Freddie, accepting his confession and agreeing to move forward with him romantically and professionally. Camille later offers Adriana and Freddie the opportunity to skate together again, which they accept. Brayden exits the competition circuit temporarily but returns after the Russo Rink is sold to Voltage, a professional skating organization that absorbs the facility and clears the family’s debt. Under the new structure, the rink is renamed Voltage Skating Academy, with Will Russo retaining the house while losing control of rink operations.

“For Adriana, the ending is really about security. I think it is security in herself, financial security, but also her relationship with Freddie,” says Keys about Adriana’s journey.

In the final moments, Brayden resurfaces as part of the Voltage program, now skating with Riley, reversing the original partnerships. Elise takes on a mentoring role within the academy, Maria steps away from competitive skating to pursue a more normal life, and the series closes with Adriana and Freddie reunited on the ice—while the final shot of the two new pairs facing each other makes it clear that the story is far from over.