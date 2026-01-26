Have Rowan Atkinson and Mia Khalifa reportedly been dating since summer? No, that’s not true: This story is clickbait — there are no reports from credible sources that the two celebrities are dating. Khalifa has denied the rumor on social media, posting, “guys I am dating a fool but it’s not mr bean“.
The false rumor appears in a post (archived here) published on Facebook by Keeping it Stuggy on Jan. 15, 2026. A montage of images has the text caption reading:
Mr. Bean finally finds his leading lady: Rowan Atkinson & Mia Khalifa reportedly dating since summer
This is what the post looked like on Facebook at the time of writing:
The post caption begins:
In one of the most delightfully unexpected plot twists of 2026, comedy legend Rowan Atkinson–forever immortalized as the bumbling, wordless genius Mr. Bean–is reportedly quietly dating adult film star and internet personality Mia Khalifa. According to rumors, the relationship began during the summer months.
On Jan. 19, 2026 Mia Khalifa posted (archived here) from her verified X account (pictured below):
guys I am dating a fool but it’s not mr bean
A Google search (archived here) for the terms, “Mia Khalifa” AND “Mr. Bean” OR “Rowan Atkinson” produced no relevant results reporting that the two were dating. The only results show duplicate copies of the false social media post and several fact checks debunking it, such as from primetimer.com (archived here) and complex.com (archived here)
At least one of the images used in the Facebook post montage is an altered version of an AI-generated image (embedded below). The fake image was originally posted (archived here) on Dec. 25, 2025 on Instagram by @theafro.ia, an account with a disclaimer that they are an “AI creator”.