Ryan Reynolds has come under fire from critics over a cringeworthy email he sent to “It Ends With Us” author Colleen Hoover shortly after the film’s premiere in August 2024.

The email surfaced as part of the many documents included in the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, against her co-star and the film’s director, Justin Baldoni.

Much of the email sees Ryan Reynolds heaping praise on Colleen Hoover and her husband over the movie, while also taking thinly veiled jabs at Justin Baldoni.

The Actor Heaped Praises On ‘IEWU’ Author And Blake Lively

In newly surfaced documents amid the ongoing Lively and Baldoni’s lawsuit, Reynolds allegedly sent an email to Hoover a day after “IEWU” premiered in cinemas in August 2024.

The email from the “Deadpool” actor was a full-on praise fest, with Reynolds hyping Hoover’s contribution, as well as that of his wife, Lively, in making the film a success.

“Holy f-ckity f-ck. You guys really pulled it off. Like..Collen… this thing is on fire everywhere. And audiences have wrapped both arms around the film. You and B made something gorgeous out of ingredients you didn’t ask for. Which is what makes you both (and this whole post production team) so clutch,” read a part of the email, per the Daily Mail.

Reynolds went on to describe the movie as a “complete win,” while lavishing further praise on Hoover and Lively, whom he described as “genuinely good.”

Netizens Slammed Ryan Reynolds’ Cringe’ Email

In the wake of the email’s emergence, some netizens questioned Reynolds’ seemingly close involvement in the film, while others mocked both his writing style and that of his wife.

“All of a sudden, I appreciate my husband’s one-word text responses,” an individual remarked.

A second commented, “Why do they write like this my god everything I’ve seen from him and Blake is about 5x times longer than it needs to be. Do they have a word of the day app they’re using?”

“‘After reading excerpts from how him and Blake speak… they’re made for each other,” a third user shared.

One more user mentioned that the email is proof that Reynolds and Lively were obsessed with Baldoni.

“The way they speak is so manipulative. And every correspondence, they can’t stop talking about Justin. They are obsessed,” said the netizen.

Ryan Reynolds Threw Shade At Justin Baldoni And His Supporters

In another part of the email, he appeared to take a swipe at Baldoni, whom he had previously referred to as a “dumb dumb” in separate text messages that have since emerged amid the ongoing legal feud.

“I heard you guys got a tummy bug and you’re stuck in NY. I can’t think of anything worse. Although it might be your body ridding itseif (sic) of any residual Baldoni, I’d rather be puking in a gulag than hijacking performative feminism while practicing personal growh (sic) catchphrases in the mirrors,” Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds also made thinly veiled jabs at some of the other collaborators on the film while praising Hoover. Although he did not name anyone directly, it is likely the remarks were aimed at individuals closely linked to Baldoni.

In one instance, he wrote, “Seeing good people put sh-tty people over their knee, for a good old-fashioned, pants-down spanking in the supermarket is a special experience I don’t take for granted.”

He also remarked, “I can imagine it takes a very resolute mind and heart to process all the strange people with muddled intentions trying to warm their hands on your light.”

Ryan Reynolds Called Justin Baldoni A ‘Dumb-dumb’

Some of Reynolds’ text conversations with his agent, Warren Zavala, have also surfaced amid the ongoing legal feud, per the Daily Mail.

In one message, which was sent after the film’s debut, Reynolds referred to Baldoni as a “dumb-dumb” and claimed that Lively was the reason IEWU was a box-office success.

In the same exchange, the actor discussed strategies with Zavala to shield Lively from emerging narratives at the time that portrayed her as a “controlling b-tch.”

Ryan Reynolds Expected Justin Baldoni And His Team To Protect His Wife From The Fallout

Reynolds also told his agent that Baldoni and his team “should be protecting” Lively, while referencing what he described as their incompetence during the making of the film.

“They can and should accept the consequences of their actions and lean into the countless and willfully gross behavior before it leans into them,” Reynolds said.

He added, “They made a big f-cking mess. Blake – under NO CIRCUMSTANCES – should be asked to clean up this sloppy, cliched f-uck storm.”