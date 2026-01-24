Two teams jockeying in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff pack collide for the first of a home-and-home set, as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Orlando Magic.

The Cavs, with wins in four of their last five, still find themselves as one-point underdogs in the NBA odds.

These teams have found a way to turn most games into rockfights, so my Cavaliers vs. Magic prediction and NBA picks are targeting the Under on Saturday, January 24.

Cavaliers vs Magic prediction

Cavaliers vs Magic best bet: Under 228 (-110)

Not a banner week for the Orlando Magic, who were crushed 126-109 in London against the Memphis Grizzlies, before returning stateside and getting hammered by 27 at home against Charlotte.

Their offense is already middling (19th), but as the Magic have dropped three of their last five, they are averaging just 99.0 points per game in their losses.

It’s been a lot of the same offensive futility recently for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were blown out 136-104 by OKC, while scoring just 94 points in a win over Charlotte.

Most recently, they beat Sacramento 123-118, and while that might have been a get-right game, SacTown owns a Bottom-4 scoring defense in basketball.

Injuries should play another role in this potential slugfest.

Orlando F Franz Wagner (ankle) has already been ruled out, though Jalen Suggs (knee) has been upgraded to probable.

For the Cavs, they’re still without regulars Darius Garland (hand) and Max Strus (hand), while Sam Merrill (hand) missed Sacramento, and his status is uncertain.

Orlando allows just 113.7 points per game at home this season, which would rank inside the Top 10 overall, a big reason the Under has cashed in each of the last four games between these teams at the Kia Center.

While the Under has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings, these two have landed Under the 228.0 scoring line set for Sunday a whopping nine times.

Cavaliers vs Magic same-game parlay

Evan Mobley has been the Cavs’ leading rebounder the past two games, pulling down 13+ in both. But he’s struggled against Orlando, pulling down at least nine boards just three times in nine games.

Desmond Bane had hit multiple threes in a game just once in his last seven, but he sure likes lining it up from deep against Cleveland, hitting at least two 3-pointers six times in eight career meetings with the Cavs.

Cavaliers vs Magic SGP



Evan Mobley Under 8.5 rebounds

Desmond Bane Over 1.5 made threes

Our “from downtown” SGP: Dime Droppers!

Let’s go deep with a pair of leading scorers who have been dealing the rock well lately. Paolo Banchero has led Orlando in assists in five of the last six, with 5+ assists in each of those games.

Donovan Mitchell has led the Cavs in assists in six of the last eight, but he’s mostly a bucket-getter against Orlando. Mitchell has just a pair of 7+ assist games vs the Magic in nine games since joining the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs Magic SGP



Evan Mobley Under 8.5 rebounds

Desmond Bane Over 1.5 made threes

Paolo Banchero Over 4.5 assists

Donovan Mitchell Over 6.5 assists

Cavaliers vs Magic odds

Spread : Cavaliers -1 (-110) | Magic +1 (-110)

Moneyline : Cavaliers +100 | Magic -120

Over/Under: Over 228 (-110) | Under 228 (-110)

Cavaliers vs Magic betting trend to know

Orlando has won eight of its last nine home games following a loss. Find more NBA betting trends for Cavaliers vs. Magic.

How to watch Cavaliers vs Magic

Location Kia Center, Orlando, FL Date Saturday, January 24, 2026 Tip-off 7:00 p.m. ET TV FDSN Ohio, FDSN Florida

Cavaliers vs Magic latest injuries

